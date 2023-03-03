"If I got one deal like that, I would be done" - Sodapoppin comments on moving to Kick if he gets a multi-million dollar contract

On March 3, 2023, Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" dedicated a livestream to playing Elden Ring with the randomizer mod. While playing the FromSoftware title, a viewer asked him if he would move to Kick if he was offered a multi-million dollar contract.

In response, the streamer stated that he would definitely jump ship to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform if he were offered such a deal. He added that he would fulfill his contractual obligations and then return to livestreaming on Twitch.

Sodapoppin said:

"I mean, f**k, man! If I got one deal like that, I would be done."

Sodapoppin speculates that Kick will "go down" like Mixer

Sodapoppin was exploring the Liurnia of the Lakes zone in Elden Ring when he received a donation from a viewer, who asked him if he would switch to Kick if the platform offered him a multi-million dollar contract. They inquired:

"Hey, Soda. Question. Considering, you considered switching to Mixer, at one point. If Kick offered you a similar deal for $3 to $5 million, would you take it and switch platforms?"

After a brief pause, the One True King (OTK) co-owner stated that if he ever gets such a deal, he would accept it and be "done." He added that he would fulfill the contract's obligations and return to Twitch:

"I would fulfill my two years and come back... nothing matters anymore. Maybe I'd like that."

Timestamp: 01:47:15

The streamer then compared Kick to Mixer and predicted that the former would "go down" just like the latter:

"I'll be honest. You know what? I probably would f**king take a million-dollar contract, because, just like Mixer, I feel like the website's going to go down. And they'll f**king fulfill their contracts and I'll be right back on Twitch. Just like f**king Mixer."

Fans react to the streamer's thoughts on taking the million-dollar contract

Sodapoppin's comments on accepting a million-dollar Kick contract garnered quite a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

According to Redditor u/FowD8, if Kick ends up dissolving like Mixer, the payout would be in "no way" similar to the Microsoft-owned platform:

One community member claimed that Kick will be "dead" in a year:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Sodapoppin is one of the most popular variety gamers on Twitch. Over the course of his seven-year online career, the Austin, Texas-based personality has played 1,774 different games. At the time of writing, his top five most-played titles were World of Warcraft, Warcraft 3, Dead by Daylight, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Overwatch.

