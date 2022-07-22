"Oh fu*k, I'm streaming!": BigBossBoze shocked after accidentally starting stream on Twitch

Twitch streamer Ericka "BigBossBoze" got quite a shock after realizing she had accidentally started streaming while trying to record a video for her YouTube channel. As the chat too began laughing, the content creator could not help herself and dissolved into screeching laughter after screaming:

"Oh fu*k, I'm streaming!"

Ericka is a former Smosh member and built up her content creation career by taking part in various games and shows with the other members of the cast. After leaving the group, she focused on her own YouTube channel called BOZE vs. the World, and her reaction videos on current socio-political topics, mostly videos on legal drama, got her a lot of fame.

BigBossBoze could not stop laughing when she realized she had started streaming by mistake

The creator blew up during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial with her take on the subject. Although she was fairly popular for covering crime-related content on her channel before, the public trial of the popular actors really gave her a boost.

While at Smosh, she was more associated with the gaming side of things. She was the host of the livestreaming program Smosh Games Live, where she would play games with other members of the group on stream. She also frequented board game sessions and other video game sessions associated with the group.

After she left for a more behind-the-scenes role at other media companies, BigBossBoze also started streaming on Twitch. She has played a few games like Overwatch and GTA V, but her main focus is true crime. The about section of the channel claims:

"Welcome to the largest dedicated true crime channel on twitch! We're here to make fun of murders, not to glorify them."

Assuming she was making a video in the same vein, it was understandably quite a shock to see her stream turned on by mistake. BigBossBoze freaked out when she understood what had happened. After hysterically laughing for a couple of moments, she was relieved that she was not dressed inappropriately:

"No! Thank god I'm not naked!"

Reddit reacts to BigBossBoze accidentally starting stream

Fans loved the small incident, laughing with the streamer as she tried to calm down from the hysterics. Being a proper livestream fail, it also got featured on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail, and Redditors weighed in on the incident. Some wondered about her talking aloud to herself:

Considering she was clearly watching a crime video from a news source titled Woman speaks from jail about sending 159K text messages to Arizona man, fans of her true crime content are surely excited at the prospect of a new video.

