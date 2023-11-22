"Bigger than any main channel video" - Miniminter hints at possible Sidemen content house video

The Sidemen, the popular UK-based YouTube group, might be considering the possibility of establishing their own Locked In-themed content house. This was initially hinted at in an earlier Sidecast (the group's podcast) episode, where JJ "KSI" and Vik "Vikkstar123" were on board with the idea. More recently, Simon "Miniminter" has also shown his openness to the prospect.

For those unfamiliar with "Locked In," it is essentially a shorter version of Big Boss (or Big Brother), featuring mainly content creators or streamers. Speaking about a possible content house, Miniminter said this:

"That's a huge thing. That's like, bigger than any main channel video."

"I would love to" - Miniminter speaks on possible Sidemen content house

The Sidemen members have recently hinted at the potential creation of a content house produced by the group. It's worth noting that, at one time, the majority of the members lived together under one roof (often called The Sidemen House) before eventually relocating to their separate apartments in London (and outside London).

Now, there's the possibility of a new iteration of the content house, which could be seamlessly integrated as a video concept. Here's what Miniminter said during his What's Good Podcast:

"I would love to. I'm down to do different stuff. Like, when I hear someone say that (content house), I'm not one of the ones that, 'Oh, what would the title be?' I want to do it."

He added that the group wouldn't blindly copy the Big Boss (Big Brother) or Locked In idea but rather have their twist to it. He said:

"100%. We just need to figure out how to make it ours cause, we don't wanna make it another's concept and say, 'It's the Sidemen's'."

Speaking about what possible content that could feature in such a house, Miniminter said:

"We've done so many different challenges, we could literally go like, 'Okay, we're gonna do our challenges in there.' But one thing that puts off everyone is the length of it. I think the reason you get such good reactions in Locked In is cause they're in there for two weeks. You can't go like, 'We're gonna do it for three days'."

What did the fans say?

Miniminter's recent take on the possibility of a content house has certainly captured the community's attention. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the possible content house hosted by the group (Image via YouTube/What's Good Podcast)

Whether The Sidemen will indeed bring to life a Locked In-themed house remains uncertain. Currently, the group boasts an extensive portfolio, engaging in diverse ventures within the food and fashion industries.