"Biggest L I've seen all year" - Fans react as N3on admits getting back together with Sam Frank

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has admitted that he has gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Sam Frank. For context, on January 28, 2024, the couple went viral on social media after a screenshot of their private conversation began circulating on X. Netizens eventually speculated that Sam Frank had cheated on N3on.

Three days later, on January 31, 2024, Ragnesh officially announced his breakup with Frank. Claiming that the situation arose as a result of the viral screenshot, the content creator said:

"It all started from a stupid a*s screenshot that came out. That was literally blown out of proportion bull s**t! Like, not even real and just got too much towards a point where... I genuinely just can't take it anymore. I've just got to think for myself and put myself first, and just understand that I can't take this s**t. I can't take any of it anymore and I've got to move on."

While interacting with his audience during a livestream on March 5, 2024, N3on disclosed that he had reconciled with Sam Frank. Claiming that the "damage was done," the Kick streamer said:

"All right, bro. I'm just going to say it, bro. I'm going to say it. The damage is done, bro. The damage is f**king done, bro! Chat, I don't give a f**k, bro. I'm going to say it. I don't care how it is. You guys want to know if I'm still with Sam, and the answer to that is... the answer to that is... yes. I am."

As expected, N3on's admission was quickly posted on X. User @CenturyOG remarked:

"Not even joking, this is the biggest L I've seen all year."

"I did not know they were getting back together" - Sneako reacts to N3on's admission about getting back with Sam Frank

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" reacted to N3on reuniting with Sam Frank on the same day. During a livestream on Rumble, the 25-year-old commented on the Kick streamers' relationship by saying:

"You know what? I'm not even going to talk about it. I'm not even going to talk about it. I'm not surprised... you're re**rded if you think it's going to be off-camera. You're actually f**king re**rded if you think that's just going to be an off-camera relationship."

After watching the video mentioned above, Sneako decided to call Ragnesh. However, after receiving no response from the latter, the permanently banned YouTuber remarked:

"Wallahi, I did not know. Wallahi, I did not know that they were getting back together or that they were... I didn't know. Never talked about it with them."

Fans react to N3on's announcement

Numerous fans have shared their thoughts on the content creator's announcement. Here are some pertinent comments from X:

