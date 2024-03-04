"Biggest laziest motherf**kers" - Fortnite streamer Clix lambasts Adin Ross' crew for not streaming "200 hours" per month

Popular Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" has fired shots at Adin Ross' crew. During a recent livstream, Clix was reacting to TikToks when he came across a clip in which SSB (Adin Ross' crew's name) members Nermin "Cheesur" and Konvy claimed that they lost "70% of their viewers" whenever the Kick ambassador started his livestream.

While watching the video, Clix referred to the SSB members as the "laziest" people for not streaming 200 hours per month despite allegedly earning $1,000 to $2,000 per hour.

The 19-year-old streamer remarked:

"...Friend group is just like the biggest laziest motherf**kers ever, dude. Like, bro, I heard they be getting like $1,000 - $2,000 per hour to stream, and how are they not busting out 200 hours a f**king day (The streamer mistakenly says 'day' instead of 'month')?"

He added:

"Like, I'm not even trolling, that's actually insane. Like bro, I think if anyone has the opportunity to stream every single hour and get $2k, it's insane. Like, you just manipulate the f**k out of that. Like, what? '200 hours a day?' Oh, 200 hours a month, I meant. Like, minimum! 200 hours per month is like, what..."

Expand Tweet

"$1k an hour, I'm never ending the stream" - Fans react as Clix calls Adin Ross' crew "lazy" for not streaming 200 hours per month

Hailing from Connecticut, USA, Clix is one of Twitch's most popular Fortnite content creators, boasting an impressive 7,272,712 followers on his channel. He recently went viral on social media after claiming that broadcasting video games on the internet can be a "tough job."

Drawing parallels with a construction job, the streamer stated:

"Hard work is hard work at the end of the day. Like, construction is f**king hard f**king work if you are working your a*s off. Streaming is hard work if you are actually working hard, you know what I am saying? That's dead a*s the biggest reality of every single thing."

During the same broadcast, the Twitch star called Adin Ross' crew "lazy." It quickly became a hot topic of discussion, with some netizens concurring with Cody's viewpoint.

X user @Tacos4Lunch wrote that Adin Loyals (Adin Ross' X Community) "could agree" with him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One community member believed SSB members were fortunate to be associated with Adin Ross:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user @BeauGoesYT commented:

"(For) $1k an hour, I'm never ending (the) stream."

Expand Tweet

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to playing Fortnite for over 6,488 hours on his Twitch channel, Clix has played various popular games such as GTA 5, Among Us, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Apex Legends.