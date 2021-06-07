Biomutant: Patch 1.4 available for all platforms

Last week's PC update for Biomutant, which improved many features like the tutorial area, dialog sequences and more, has dropped for console players as well. Patch 1.4 contains a mountainload of fixes and additions for the game in its first two weeks.

PC and console players are now on the same level and can experience the same game. Earlier, PC players had a week's headstart over other systems to explore and acclimate to the changes.

Biomutant Patch 1.4 for PC and Console

As PC players saw last week, their system-specific changes fixed multiple crash scenarios and invalid display data involving AMD-based CPUs. The Biomutant PlayStation-specific fix focuses on memory allocation to prevent crashes as well.

Tutorial area

Patch 1.4 added a few things to the beginning sector for Biomutant players to learn the game in a quicker way. These additions and removals centered around making the tutorial sequence as smooth as possible.

There are more enemy encounters early on, giving players a chance to test and practice their combat skills. Some of the missing loot outside Jagni Fortress has also been added to the empty trenches.

The Best-Before memery has been updated to decrease the distance between the Pensai tree and Nonos. Finally, several dialog fragments along with multiple camera presentations were cut to smoothen the flow.

Difficulty settings

Now, Biomutant has a higher difficulty setting labeled "Extreme" where enemies deal even more damage and attack faster. Furthermore, a bug causing spawned enemies to be unaffected has been fixed.

New Game+

All class perks are now available for players who begin NG+ games, allowing access to every perk combination in the game.

Items & Loot

Looted items in Biomutant now have an increased chance of having a level requirement closer to the player's level. Higher level items can still be found, but at a more accurate rate compared to the player.

Common items no longer drop from high-level loot crates, leaving room for higher tier gear. Players will also find fewer healing items from defeated enemies and loot crates.

In addition to multiple other fixes and add-ons, the Diver's Helmet will no longer drop as random loot. It can now only be obtained through the quest.

Combat

Various bug fixes allowing players to either deal highly increased or reduced damage came with Biomutant's latest patch. The end-of-combat slow motion camera has been disabled for short combat sequences.

All Tribe Sifus and Lupa Lupin now react much stronger to parries, giving a chance for a counterattack. Smaller enemies are also easier to parry now and can be staggered afterwards.

The Sharpshooter perk reduced damage multiplier from 2x to 1.25x to prevent crazy amounts of damage to fly from Dead Eyes. Players can now slide under titans at the right moment as well.

In addition to all of the above, dozens of other adjustments have been implemented to make Biomutant run at a smoother and more satisfying rate.

World & miscellaneous

Biomutant's world and area quests have been altered to prevent confusion among players. New NPC quests replaced old ones that didn't work as the game intended.

The Subnautica station volume issue is now fixed and allows the post-process to be right. Oil Field Monter's presentation camera no longer triggers underground.

Players can no longer fast-travel when jumping from water. NPCs will drown instead of fall through the water as a result of the Wung-Fu "Unspeakable Hand."

Other bugs involving animation and world-movement issues have been patched up to plug holes in the game's flow. Biomutant's 1.4 Patch brought dozens of fixes and adjustments to the game that the developers noticed shortly after the game's release.

