Biomutant Perks: A list of all general perks, benefits, and how to unlock them

Choosing the correct Biomutant Perks, alongside building a proper character with the right class and breed, will play a huge role in how easy or difficult the game can get.

Depending on the players' build, certain aspects of the game will be easier than others. Having said that, players need to be careful where they invest their skill points because once invested, there is no way to reset them.

While a hard reset may not be possible, investing in mutations and general Biomutant Perks wisely can help players overcome difficult situations in-game. From finding better loot to having higher health regen during combat, perks can make all the difference during a playthrough.

Biomutant perks: Benefits and requirements

Here is a list of all the General Biomutant Perks players will be able to unlock, along with their prerequisites:

Requires 1 upgrade point to unlock

Luck Out - Loot chance is increased by 10%.

Charmer - Chance to persuade in dialogue is increased by one point.

Mount Mania - Biological mounts have a 5% increase in movement speed.

Ki Energize - Use after a successful special attack to replenish some Ki-Energy.

Requires 2 upgrade points to unlock

Platting - Addons to clothes & equipment have their armor value increased by 25%

Clip Tech - Ranged weapons can fire 25% more shots before needing to be reloaded.

Wung-Fu Wonder - Unarmed attacks inflict 20% more damage to the target.

Requires 2 upgrade points and character level 7 to unlock

Toytinkerer - Automaton's weapon inflicts 100% more damage.

Trigger Tech - Ranged weapons have their reload time reduce by 33%.

Requires 3 upgrade points to unlock

Perfect Reload - Ranged weapons are reloaded instantly, and the next magazine is granted +20% damage.

Requires 3 upgrade points and character level 7 to unlock

Technician - Ranged weapons have their attack speed increased by 10%.

Adrenaline - Health regen is increased by 40% while in combat.

Requires 3 upgrade points and character level 15 to unlock

Whet - Melee weapons have their attack damage increased by 15%.

Gunsmith - Ranged weapons have their attack damage increases by 15%.

Wung-Fu Barrage - Successive unarmed attacks increase unarmed damage by 3%, up to 5 attacks.

How to get upgrade points to unlock Biomutant Perks?

The fastest way to get upgrade points to unlock Biomutant Perks would be through combat. Defeating enemies in-game will reward players with huge amounts of experience points, allowing them to level up and gain one additional upgrade point to use.

Another fast way to level up and acquire more upgrade points is to complete quests. The New World is filled with many side quests that players can undertake. Alternatively, players can also interact with certain Old World items, known as "Skillpoint Codex," to gain additional upgrade points to use.

