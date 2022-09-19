Borderlands 2 redeem code: How to get the Unkempt Harold legendary pistol for free

It has now been a whole decade since Borderlands 2 was released. Gearbox Software's acclaimed FPS/RPG hybrid is still regarded as one of the best looter-shooters of all time by the gaming community. Despite having two successors (Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands), it's still going strong with a dedicated playerbase.

To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, the publisher has officially announced a giveaway for one of the best weapons obtainable in-game, the Unkempt Harold. Here's how interested readers can redeem it.

Borderlands 2's Unkempt Harold is a beastly weapon on any character

To obtain this powerful weapon, players will need to redeem a code provided by the game's official social media handle. The code is given below:

5T5JB-CXT99-3JSK6-JHK33-66FCR

To redeem it, you must follow these steps:

Sign in to your Shift account with your credentials. Alternatively, sign in using other platforms like 2K account, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and more.

Click on the Rewards tab.

This should bring up a Code Redemption screen, where you can enter the code.

Type in or copy and paste the code: 5T5JB-CXT99-3JSK6-JHK33-66FCR

If you have the game across multiple platforms linked to Shift, you will be given relevant options for where the reward must be sent.

After a successful redemption, the Redeemed Rewards log should be updated with the 10th Anniversary gift.

Shift is a universal player rewards service that can be used across many Gearbox titles to redeem codes for rewards such as different skins and weapons. Note that this is a custom-built level 80 OP 10 Unkempt Harold with the Double Penetrating prefix. This essentially means that only vault hunters that are OP10 (the highest level scaling for the challenging Digistruct Raid gauntlet) will be able to use it.

It will be added to the backpack of the next character you play. Furthermore, it can be transferred to other characters using Claptrap's Stash, an in-game inventory system that can be accessed across all characters. It is located in Sanctuary, near Claptrap's dingy "residence".

What is the Unkempt Harold?

It is a Legendary rarity pistol manufactured by Torgue. As such, it fires explosive projectiles. It can be obtained randomly from any suitable loot source, but has an increased chance of dropping from Savage Lee located in the Three Horns - Divide. In Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage DLC for Borderlands 2, the Unkempt Harold can be purchased from a Torgue vending machine as the 'Item of the Day'.

The flavor text for the pistol states: "Did I fire six shots, or only five? Three? Seven. Whatever". Capable of firing 3 shots in an accelerating horizontal spread that splits twice to create four additional projectiles, it consumes three ammo per shot. However, the Double Penetrating variant doubles the amount of pellets fired, so it consumes 6 ammo per shot. While it is allegedly a custom variant, it is not clear what changes have been made to this specific weapon.

Borderlands 2 is currently available on PC, PS4, and XB1 as part of the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundle. On the Nintendo Switch, it comes bundled with the Borderlands Legendary Collection.

