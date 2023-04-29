Brazilian streamer Gaules gets a custom-made CS:GO Air Force 1, fans react

A designer recently presented Brazilian Counter-Strike streamer Alexandre Borba Chiqueta, widely known as Gaules, with a special gift — a personalized pair of Air Force 1 sneakers with a CS:GO theme. The designer, who goes by the username @CSMrfocks, disclosed that they partnered with Twitch to offer the shoes as a giveaway.

The news was shared by Jake Lucky, a Twitter journalist (@JakeSucky). The post elicited various responses, with many applauding the ingenuity of the gift.

Brazil's biggest Counterstrike Twitch Streamer, Gaules, had his own custom pair of CSGO AF1's made for him Brazil's biggest Counterstrike Twitch Streamer, Gaules, had his own custom pair of CSGO AF1's made for him🔥 https://t.co/2vyLBgatRH

And hit me up to share this. Looks sick Made by @CSMrfocks who has done custom CSGO kicks I’ve shown off beforeAnd hit me up to share this. Looks sick Made by @CSMrfocks who has done custom CSGO kicks I’ve shown off before And hit me up to share this. Looks sick https://t.co/vmjDXUrHBJ

"Thanks for the present": Gaules on receiving a special pair of shoes from Twitch and a designer

Gaules is undeniably one of the most well-liked streamers in the online community. He holds third spot on the list of Portuguese-speaking streamers in terms of followers, with an impressive 3.89 million fanbase.

As a token of appreciation for his valuable contributions, Twitch decided to express their gratitude by presenting him with a unique pair of Air Force 1 sneakers.

I customized shoes in collaboration with



I'm glad I had this opportunity and I really enjoyed making them. It took a LONG time but here is a thread with everything you need to know about this pair of shoes :D



RT &



1/6 It's finally TIME!I customized shoes in collaboration with @Twitch for the ONE and ONLY @GAULES!I'm glad I had this opportunity and I really enjoyed making them. It took a LONG time but here is a thread with everything you need to know about this pair of shoes :DRT &1/6 It's finally TIME!I customized shoes in collaboration with @Twitch for the ONE and ONLY @GAULES!I'm glad I had this opportunity and I really enjoyed making them. It took a LONG time but here is a thread with everything you need to know about this pair of shoes :DRT & ♥️1/6 https://t.co/XvbP1WdniI

The designer, @CSMrfocks, shared their thought process behind the creation, explaining that they aimed to merge two themes — gaming elements and skins:

game elements and skins



I chose the legendary Dragon Lore design. Since I've already made a Dlore pair I wanted to take a different design.



2/6 The mission was to make "CS:GO" shoes so I wanted to combine the most important things:game elements and skinsI chose the legendary Dragon Lore design. Since I've already made a Dlore pair I wanted to take a different design.2/6 https://t.co/9XryPMwpBn

The concept for the dragon design was inspired by @TheDanidem, who is both a game developer and a designer:

Shoutout to this absolute legend!!!



here is this workshop btw :D



3/6 I went with the amazing design- and sticker artwork by @TheDanidem Shoutout to this absolute legend!!!here is this workshop btw :D steamcommunity.com/id/danidem/myw… 3/6 I went with the amazing design- and sticker artwork by @TheDanidem. Shoutout to this absolute legend!!!here is this workshop btw :D steamcommunity.com/id/danidem/myw…3/6 https://t.co/jREWAYXfKc

@CSMrfocks disclosed that they included a personalized touch by adding silhouettes of CS:GO figurines with golden-colored shoe laces:

4/6 On the other shoe I went with the silhouettes of two T-Players and the iconic B-Site graffiti4/6 https://t.co/uS0K3MNSOK

Furthermore, the sneakers featured Twitch logos at the back area of the heel. Here's how it came out:

In the end I also added the gold details which are matching pretty good and gold laces.



5/6 I then added the @Twitch logo and my tags on the heel.In the end I also added the gold details which are matching pretty good and gold laces.5/6 I then added the @Twitch logo and my tags on the heel.In the end I also added the gold details which are matching pretty good and gold laces.5/6 https://t.co/nLhVvMWfxC

Here's what the community said

Numerous fans flocked to Jake Lucky's Twitter post to react to the sneakers. Some commended the design, while others shared their own pairs made by the same designer. Here are some of the notable reactions:

still @JakeSucky I had a pair made by him, I gotta say, the quality on these are second to none. Def worth it!!! @CSMrfocks still @JakeSucky I had a pair made by him, I gotta say, the quality on these are second to none. Def worth it!!!@CSMrfocks still 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EChTGm0KP9

With over two million followers on Instagram, Gaules took to the platform to express his delight in owning such a unique pair of shoes. He posted:

"I now have custom dragon lett sneakers. Thanks for the present @twitchbr it was a pleasure to participate in CS Week."

After spending more than seven years as a professional player, Gaules now focuses on creating content and coaching other South American CS:GO teams. He is also known for broadcasting numerous CS:GO tournaments in the Portuguese language.

