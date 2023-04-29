Brazilian streamer Gaules gets a custom-made CS:GO Air Force 1, fans react

A designer recently presented Brazilian Counter-Strike streamer Alexandre Borba Chiqueta, widely known as Gaules, with a special gift — a personalized pair of Air Force 1 sneakers with a CS:GO theme. The designer, who goes by the username @CSMrfocks, disclosed that they partnered with Twitch to offer the shoes as a giveaway.
The news was shared by Jake Lucky, a Twitter journalist (@JakeSucky). The post elicited various responses, with many applauding the ingenuity of the gift.
"Thanks for the present": Gaules on receiving a special pair of shoes from Twitch and a designer
Gaules is undeniably one of the most well-liked streamers in the online community. He holds third spot on the list of Portuguese-speaking streamers in terms of followers, with an impressive 3.89 million fanbase.
As a token of appreciation for his valuable contributions, Twitch decided to express their gratitude by presenting him with a unique pair of Air Force 1 sneakers.
The designer, @CSMrfocks, shared their thought process behind the creation, explaining that they aimed to merge two themes — gaming elements and skins:
The concept for the dragon design was inspired by @TheDanidem, who is both a game developer and a designer:
@CSMrfocks disclosed that they included a personalized touch by adding silhouettes of CS:GO figurines with golden-colored shoe laces:
Furthermore, the sneakers featured Twitch logos at the back area of the heel. Here's how it came out:
Here's what the community said
Numerous fans flocked to Jake Lucky's Twitter post to react to the sneakers. Some commended the design, while others shared their own pairs made by the same designer. Here are some of the notable reactions:
With over two million followers on Instagram, Gaules took to the platform to express his delight in owning such a unique pair of shoes. He posted:
"I now have custom dragon lett sneakers. Thanks for the present @twitchbr it was a pleasure to participate in CS Week."
After spending more than seven years as a professional player, Gaules now focuses on creating content and coaching other South American CS:GO teams. He is also known for broadcasting numerous CS:GO tournaments in the Portuguese language.