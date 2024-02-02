"It brings such a negative light to the rest of the people" - Fan confronts Sneako and accuses him of disrespecting Jewish people

On February 2, 2024, controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" hosted an IRL broadcast and collaborated with Mike Majlak. A moment from the livestream has gone viral on social media, during which a fan confronted the content creator and accused him of disrespecting Jewish people. After taking a selfie with Sneako, the viewer said:

"I have a question. Do you genuinely believe, like, the JQ and stuff? Like, because I'm Jewish and you should debate, like, real Jewish people. I just feel like... I've seen, like, the Myron stuff, it just paints like a really like... even though you say you still love all the Jewish people..."

The streamer interrupted the viewer, saying he had "no problem with Jewish people." He elaborated:

"I do. I have no problems with Jewish people. My beef is with Zionism. Zionism is what I don't like at all. Judaism is a beautiful religion. But when you believe that you're the chosen people, that we deserve certain things, certain privileges, that level of control, that's what I don't like."

Mike Majlak joined the conversation after Nico claimed that the fan was "pressing" him. The 39-year-old said:

"I mean, bro, consequences to your own actions."

The conversation continued with the viewer stating that the banned YouTuber's comments reflect negatively on the community. He added:

"I'm just saying. Look, like, when you're talking about the whole group, you're saying, 'They're the ones that are controlling the government,' and all that, it still brings such a negative light to the rest of the people. You see people all over protesting against Jewish people."

"My problem is strictly with Zionism" - Sneako responds to a fan who accused him of disrespecting Jewish people

Sneako is a 25-year-old internet personality best known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. He was also associated with YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" as he was a part of his crew. The content creator is widely considered a divisive figure, having made headlines for a variety of controversial reasons.

On February 2, 2024, Sneako dined at Crave Cafe in Los Angeles, where a fan confronted him and accused him of being disrespectful towards Jewish people. After the viewer stated that his statements "bring negative light" to the community, Sneako responded:

"I tweeted the other day, thanking those Jews that are protesting what's going on in Israel, and I love them, and I thanked them. I think that's really good. I think Judaism is a genuinely beautiful religion. My problem is strictly with Zionism. I have no problem with Jewish people."

Timestamp: 00:52:35

This isn't the first time the Rumble streamer has made headlines over a controversy of this nature. On December 13, 2023, Kick ambassador Adin Ross revealed that Sneako reconnected with American rapper Kanye West after singing anti-Semitic lyrics at a concert.