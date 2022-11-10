British YouTuber and streamer TrueGeordie has been banned from Twitch

Having recently made headlines for his Islamophobic comments about Andrew Tate, Brian "TrueGeordie" has been banned from Twitch. While the exact reasons are yet to be determined, trying to visit his channel just pops up the usual banner that says:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Based on the popular suspension-tracker bot StreamerBans, this is Brian's first ban from the Amazon-owned platform. Part of the Partner Program, he had around 280,000 followers at the time of the suspension and was pulling in an average of 5,000 viewers to his livestreams.

TrueGeordie banned from Twitch, Islamophobic comments most probable cause

While there might not be a way to be sure, it is almost certain that the Twitch ban is because of the comments TrueGeordie made on his stream last week, where he basically equated Islam with terrorism in a joke about Andrew Tate who was recently in the news for converting to the said religion.

The YouTuber has been quite outspoken about his dislike for the former kickboxer and his misogynistic views. When an audience member asked him about a potential fight with Tate, he and his co-host ended up making a few insensitive jokes about Islam. Here is the infamous clip that was probably the reason for the ban.

Co-host Lawrence McKenna initially made a joke about Andrew Tate having god on his side due to his recent conversion:

"Andrew Tate got God on his side now, there's no way Brian would win that."

Brian, however, proceeded to make a very problematic statement:

"Although I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that f*cking sh*tbag with us. I'm just saying if he really wants to prove it, do the right thing. Let's see how about that life you really are."

The incident sparked quite a row on Twitter and popular British comedian Guz Khan called out the comments made on stream, calling him a "soft lad":

Andrew Tate himself also reacted to the comments by calling him a bigot and warned him that insulting a religion of billions is not a smart thing to do on a live broadcast. After the clip blew up and caused a lot of backlash, TrueGeordie also released a YouTube video apologizing for the joke.

I want to say sorry, please watch this guys as I mean every word.



🏼 youtu.be/U9OY6uwgUWg I made a very stupid comment last week on a livestream which has upset a lot of people.I want to say sorry, please watch this guys as I mean every word. I made a very stupid comment last week on a livestream which has upset a lot of people.I want to say sorry, please watch this guys as I mean every word. 👉🏼 youtu.be/U9OY6uwgUWg

Social media reactions to the ban

The clearly Islamophobic comments have not been received favorably by most of his crowd and subsequently, many have welcomed TrueGeordie's Twitch ban. Here are some of the reactions:

Gymshark @Gymshark A statement from Gymshark A statement from Gymshark https://t.co/UkXVcg5DTo

The ban is not the only pushback against TrueGeodie following the controversy. One of his biggest sponsors, the British apparel brand Gymshark, has also reportedly cut ties with the British content creator, according to a Twitter post from the brand dated November 8.

