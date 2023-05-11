"Bro became Hollywood now" - Fans react as Kai Cenat is set to appear in Fast and Furious narrative intro

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently announced that he will have a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 (Fast X) project, specifically in the movie's narrative introduction. In addition to this exciting news, Kai also revealed the complete list of songs on the soundtrack, which includes hits from popular artists such as NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, J Balvin, and Skrillex.

Kai Cenat has maintained a close connection with the music industry, as evidenced by his livestreams with rappers and previous appearances in music videos. His role in Fast X will further cement his status as a rising star with multiple talents. Reacting to the breaking news, one fan stated:

"Bro became Hollywood now"

Kai Cenat to be part of the Fast X project, fans react

Kai Cenat is about to make his formal debut in Hollywood, as he announced his participation in Fast & Furious 10. While the exact nature of Cenat's involvement is unclear, one of his verified fan pages disclosed that he will only appear in the movie's narrative introduction and will not feature in a full-length song.

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates Kai Cenat Annouces he is the intro to the OFFICIAL Fast X soundtrack Intro🤯 Kai Cenat Annouces he is the intro to the OFFICIAL Fast X soundtrack Intro🤯🔥 https://t.co/tia1fhjBTK

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates

It’s a Narrative Intro *This is not a song*It’s a Narrative Intro *This is not a song*It’s a Narrative Intro🔥

Speaking about his involvement, Kai said this:

"You feel what I'm saying? Shout out to Fast and Furious for including me on the soundtrack for the official project for the movie, and this is everything. This is the track list to get revealed. I'm the first person. I'm the one revealing it, chat. I'm the one revealing it, bro."

Many fans expressed their excitement at seeing Kai Cenat make his Hollywood debut. The announcement generated a flurry of comments from his fans. Here are a few noteworthy ones:

What is Fast X about?

In the roughly four-minute trailer, viewers were introduced to a number of new characters, including Jason Momoa's villainous Dante. Interestingly, Dante is revealed to be the son of Hernan Reyes, the drug lord that Dom and his family confronted in Fast Five.

It seems that Jason's character will come into conflict with Dom and his team as he seeks vengeance. The plot is likely to revolve around this storyline.

Although Fast X is reportedly the final chapter in the franchise, it will not be concluded in a single movie, as the story will be split into two parts. According to recent reports, the second installment, titled Fast X Part 2, is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025, although an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Poll : 0 votes