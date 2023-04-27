The recently teased song collaboration between popular streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat has finally dropped. On April 27, Speed released the music video for his latest song, titled "Dogs," on his YouTube channel. The song features a sample of the famous tune "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men. As of now, the song is yet to be released on major music streaming platforms.

Reactions to the tune have been pouring in on social media, with fans both praising and criticizing the collab. Of course, when dealing with two streamers as popular and polarizing as Speed and Kai Cenat, it can be difficult to separate honest feedback from memes.

Fans react to IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat song collab

Hype was through the roof when IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat announced that they would be dropping a collaborative rap song during an Instagram Live stream on April 26. They teased a snippet of the song before officially dropping the music video on Speed's YouTube channel the next day.

The song is titled "Dogs," as it samples the famous tune "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men. Speed and Kai each perform one verse on the song. It turns out that the snippet released ahead of time was only a bit shorter than the full song, as it clocks in at about a minute and 41 seconds.

Reactions from fans have been mixed, although a certain level of criticism is to be expected when a project features Speed and Kai Cenat. Many fans of the streamers enjoyed the song, saying it has the potential to be a summer hit.

Xay @xay_1k @KaiCenat no shot, this the song for the summer fasho @KaiCenat no shot, this the song for the summer fasho

However, for every tweet praising the song, there seemed to be countless more criticizing it. Plenty of responses on Twitter came from listeners who seemed less than pleased with the song.

One fan on Twitter replied that they enjoyed the visuals in the music video but said they were still not a fan of the song itself.

The sampling of "Who Let the Dogs Out" was a point of contention, with some saying they enjoyed the usage while others joked about the possibility of getting copyright stricken.

JeffThrow @jeffthrowcards @KaiCenat That "who let the dogs out" part goes crazy. Crazy no one thought of that up until now. @KaiCenat That "who let the dogs out" part goes crazy. Crazy no one thought of that up until now.

maldollaz @maldollaz @KaiCenat COPYRIGHTED ANOTHER CLASSIC SONG LAW SUIT WAITING TO HAPPENED @KaiCenat COPYRIGHTED ANOTHER CLASSIC SONG LAW SUIT WAITING TO HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Others took the opportunity to mock rapper Ice Spice, joking that she must have been a key influence for IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's verses.

While there seem to be plenty of jokes and negativity surrounding IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's new song, it will almost certainly be a commercial success for the two popular streamers.

