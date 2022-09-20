"Bro just got blacklisted" - Community reacts to YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming getting exposed for running a gaming leaks account

The gaming community has given their verdict regarding the latest news about Dan Allen Gaming, a YouTuber by trade, being the leading culprit behind the latest gaming leaks. For context, over the past few weeks, gameplay and clips from many unreleased gaming titles have been leaked in an unwarranted manner.

The now-deleted Twitter account TheRealInsider, which was the primary source of all the leaks, was confirmed to be none other than Dan Allen Gaming. Dan, who has over 189K followers on his YouTube channel, issued a statement on his Twitter account, confessing his involvement in the leaks.

Reacting to the story, one Reddit user commented:

How did Dan Allen Gaming leak the clips?

For those unaware, gamers, content creators, influencers and media houses are often given access to exclusive gameplay of the game. It should also be noted that many of these accessibilities come with a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which prohibits any public demonstration of the footage.

Over the past couple of days, the internet community has been bombarded with unfurnished gameplay clips from the highly anticipated Grant Theft Auto VI. Moments following the untimely leaks, Rockstar Games issued an apology to their audience and stated that they would continue developing the game.

Here's what they tweeted:

Apart from Rockstar Games' GTA VI, Dan is also allegedly responsible for leaking confidential footage from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

What uncovered Dan Allen Gaming as the perpetrator?

Dan's involvement with the leaks was fairly concealed until he inadvertently used his real account to reply to a tweet meant for his faux account, TheRealInsider. Both Twitter accounts have been suspended/deleted as of this writing, however, his YouTube channel is presently active. His last upload was on September 19.

How has he responded?

As stated earlier, Dan took to his Twitter account (now removed) to issue a public apology. In the brief tweet, he also stated that he would be taking an indefinite break from the internet. He said this:

Dan's apology on Twitter (Image via Twitter/DanAllenGaming)

Fans react to the story

The internet has been flooded with a torrent of memes and trolls regarding the entire fiasco. Reddit pages have also been flocked by fans to discuss the revelation. Here are some of the reactions:

A community member's comment (Image via Twitter)

Lex 🇺🇦 @MrTLexify The GTA 5 Source code was just bought for $100k.



Rockstar is taking down all leaked footage of GTA 6 and banning channels posting the content.



Rockstar is getting blackmailed now for the GTA 6 source code, this is the wildest game leak of all time. The GTA 5 Source code was just bought for $100k.Rockstar is taking down all leaked footage of GTA 6 and banning channels posting the content.Rockstar is getting blackmailed now for the GTA 6 source code, this is the wildest game leak of all time.

Carniv @CarnivTV Rockstar Games when they find the person who leaked GTA 6. Rockstar Games when they find the person who leaked GTA 6. https://t.co/JqM1kFssVH

Reddit users have also shared their thoughts. Popular subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumours garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

Considering the apparent breach in the NDAs, Dan Allen Gaming could find himself in murky waters. It is unclear if Rockstar Games and Ubisoft will press legal charges against the YouTuber, however, the severity of breaking such agreements is usually strict.

