"Bro is ripped" - MrBeast's one-year fitness update leaves the online community stunned

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" has shared an update regarding his fitness journey. Taking to his Twitter account, the internet star posted a picture of himself and revealed that it had been one year since he started weightlifting. Prior to August 19, 2023, his last fitness update came in June, and his current one clearly shows the significant progress he has made.

Given his status as one of the most prominent online figures in the world, numerous content creators and fans have responded to his post. Call Of Duty and Fortnite player Tim "TimTheTatman," for example, remarked:

"Bro is ripped"

Expand Tweet

MrBeast's body transformation picture garners reactions from Roman Atwood, Tristan Tate, and more

MrBeast initially embarked on his fitness journey through a challenge proposed by another YouTuber named Eric "Airrack." Both creators had agreed to work out for a year straight.

For those curious, Airrack also provided an update on his journey a few months ago:

MrBeast has consistently been sharing updates about his fitness journey over the last few months. In June, he shared that he had dedicatedly been engaging in weightlifting for a period of 10 months. He also disclosed his commitment to achieving over 12,000 steps on a daily basis.

Expand Tweet

His most recent social media post has unsurprisingly drawn the attention of a multitude of content creators, online personalities, and avid fans. Popular Australian YouTuber Lannan "Lazarbeam" shared this comment:

Expand Tweet

Even Chess.com, the popular online platform for chess enthusiasts, couldn't resist reacting:

Expand Tweet

Controversial social media personality Tristan Tate, who was recently freed from house arrest (along with his brother Andrew Tate), commented:

Expand Tweet

Roman Atwood, an OG in the YouTube scene, also shared his reaction to the body transformation post, stating:

Expand Tweet

Other notable reactions came from the likes of I did a thing, Gymshark, and his fans. Here are a few replies to his tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of Jimmy's recent YouTube videos, titled "7 Days Stranded at Sea," recently achieved an impressive feat by setting a record for the highest number of views within the initial 24 hours of posting (for a non-music video). However, the video faced a copyright strike and was subsequently removed from his channel.

Fortunately, after addressing the issue and making appropriate corrections, the video was reinstated and made available to his audience once again.