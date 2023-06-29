"Mr Built": Fans react as MrBeast shares before-and-after images since he started exercising and lifting weights

Jimmy "MrBeast" has been talking about his new diet and exercise routine for a few weeks now and today he shared a before-and-after photo of his gym transformation via his official Twitter page. The pictures show impressive growth in the content creator's physique and have naturally attracted a number of fans to praise his fitness journey.

As one of the most popular YouTubers of all time, MrBeast is known for extravagant productions for his viral videos, which at times involve fitness challenges too in terms of obstacle courses. While Jimmy himself has largely stayed out of participating, those days mat be over as fans have started calling him "Mr Built," a pun on his YouTube moniker.

It seems that MrBeast plans on going all the way to becoming "yoked." The YouTuber has revealed that he started walking 12,500 steps a day and lifting weights to get back in shape after he realized he was overweight.

MrBeast @MrBeast Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 https://t.co/wFKpUHia52

"Now we get big": MrBeast plans on continuing his fitness transformation till he's properly shredded

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that the YouTube star has talked about getting into fitness. Earlier this month, he tweeted that he had been "lifting religiously for 10 months," informing his followers that a new diet and good sleep had transformed his body from obese to lean.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’ve been lifting religiously for 10 months (with trainer, 12k steps a day, good sleep, good diet) and I’ve gone from obese to just lean. I have a new found respect for jacked people, this takes forever lol I’ve been lifting religiously for 10 months (with trainer, 12k steps a day, good sleep, good diet) and I’ve gone from obese to just lean. I have a new found respect for jacked people, this takes forever lol

In a subsequent tweet in that thread, MrBeast also revealed that he had over 40% body fat before the transformation, and now has less than 20%. He also announced that he would also be able to share some "sick before and after pics" in six months.

MrBeast @MrBeast Was 40%+ body fat and now I’m sub 20% body fat. Give me 6 more months and I should be able to share some sick before and after pics Was 40%+ body fat and now I’m sub 20% body fat. Give me 6 more months and I should be able to share some sick before and after pics 😊

It's not even been a month and the three-time Content Creator of the Year award winner decided to share before-and-after images. They have showcased the change he has gone through in the last 10 months since he started his new gym regimen with a trainer.

Naturally, fans have come out in droves to praise MrBeast and it appears that he will be continuing to work on his body till it becomes "big." In a Twitter exchange, the YouTuber acknowledged that he needs to put in more work and while step one was to be "not fat," the next is to "get big."

MrBeast @MrBeast @CryptoFiend45 Everything needs work, step one was not be fat haha. Now we get big @CryptoFiend45 Everything needs work, step one was not be fat haha. Now we get big 😈

People such as 100 Thieves' co-owner CouRage and controversial internet personality Tristan Tate have come out praising him, telling him to keep up the good work.

Twitch streamer HasanAbi even invited him to a game of basketball the next time he visits Los Angeles.

hasanabi @hasanthehun @MrBeast we ball next time you’re in la @MrBeast we ball next time you’re in la

Clix, Tubbo, and a number of other streamers and YouTubers also reacted. Here are some of the more general reactions to the before-and-after pictures.

Some even talked about a healthy Feastables protein bar, while others joked about the YouTube thumbnail possibilities for when he gets jacked.

Bear @BearUNLV @MrBeast Nice, so when's the healthier line of Feastables dropping. Still waiting for a protein bar variety that isn't ridiculously high in sugar @MrBeast Nice, so when's the healthier line of Feastables dropping. Still waiting for a protein bar variety that isn't ridiculously high in sugar

Readers may be interested in knowing that MrBeast apparently received an invitation to the Titan submersible, which recently made the news for imploding with passengers inside while going down to the Titanic's wreckage.

Poll : 0 votes