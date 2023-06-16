What was MrBeast’s Olympic challenge? YouTuber's fans react as news of participants getting injured spreads online

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" is currently in the news after a number of contestants of his recent Olympic-styled challenge were reportedly injured while filming. The content creator is known for his elaborate videos that feature hundreds of participants. The latest one appears to be reminiscent of the viral Squid Game video. Only this time, it is themed around Olympic sports.

Reports suggest Jimmy had flown in representatives from around the world to participate in the elaborate sports competition, featuring different challenges such as running, hurdles, and obstacle courses. While the winners are expected to get a huge cash prize, the details are still not public. What's clear is that about three participants reportedly sustained injuries while filming, and production appears to have stopped as they received treatment.

As media outlets shared the news, fans have come to the defense of the YouTuber, with many saying three people injured out of 200 during a big athletic event is not worth talking about, commending the project.

What happened during the filming of MrBeast's new Olympic video?

Statements released by TMZ indicate that about 200 people would be participating in the Olympic Challenge, which is 50 more than the Squid Games challenge that went viral a couple of years ago.

As per reports, three competitors were injured, but the issues were minor, and the on-ground medical staff tended to them and released them shortly. This means fans may not need to wait too long before the video gets released. Since the buzz around it is already growing, the Olympic Challenge may even beat MrBeast's last record for being the most-viewed video on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

The YouTube King has built a reputation for making huge intricate sets for videos that feature collaborations with well-known creators such as Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and others. The viral videos almost always contain some element of huge reward where he gives away prizes to the winners, meaning the YouTuber himself does not participate in them.

MrBeast recently revealed going to the gym, can fans expect him to be in the Olympic video?

However, in a Twitter thread posted a couple of days ago, MrBeast revealed that he has been regularly going to the gym and has become quite lean by changing his sleep and diet coupled with exercises under the supervision of a trainer.

While he has not mentioned it, many fans have discussed a potential MrBeast v Olympic athletes video. And the YouTuber's recent gym transformation might even be the preparation he needs to appear in the upcoming video.

It is unclear when the Olympic video will be released, but fans are clearly excited.

