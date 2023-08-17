Why was MrBeast's record-breaking video taken down from YouTube? Copyright drama explained

MrBeast is arguably one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, but one of his recent videos has become the topic of online discourse after being taken down for violating copyright. An animator who goes by the name Tsuriel Design copyright claimed a video released last week titled 7 Days Stranded at Sea, which had broken the YouTube record for the most number of views within the first 24 hours for a non-music video.

It appears that certain sections of the popular video, which reached a whopping 49 million views on the first day, used assets made by Tsuriel. The designer had commented about this on August 7 in a reply to MrBeast's post about the video on X, noting that the editing team had used a copyrighted asset without permission or compensation.

A week and a half later, the video 7 Days Stranded at Sea had been taken down due to a copyright claim, and trying to access the video showcased this message:

"This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Tsuriel Design."

MrBeast's 7 Days Stranded At Sea video was momentarily taken down from YouTube due to a copyright strike

Copyright strikes and claims are part and parcel of content creation, and using one's assets without permission and compensation is obviously frowned upon in the community. In the event that a video on YouTube does use content from another creator, it may get copyright claimed, meaning the original creator would be getting part (a substantial amount) of the revenue generated by that content.

Ostonox, Twitch streamer HasanAbi's editor, noted on X that while copyright claims are a thing for larger firms who deal with copyright laws, smaller creators sometime may not have that option, leading to a takedown of the video. This is what originally happened to MrBeast's video after it was taken down from the platform.

Readers will note that 7 Days Stranded at Sea is a highly popular video from MrBeast, which not only broke the then-record of most viewed video in the first 24 hours but also had 121 million views by the time it was removed by YouTube. Fans of the YouTuber can rest easy, however, as the video has since been reinstated.

Presumably, Tsuriel Design was compensated for the animations used in the video and gave the go-ahead to the team. However, many have wondered how a relatively small animation could have taken down one of the biggest videos on the platform.

MrBeast has been on fire recently with back-to-back viral videos. His latest video about a $250,000 vacation featuring PewDiePie and members of the Sidemen was enough to break the previous record set by 7 Days Stranded at Sea for most views within the first day by a margin of three million.

What's more, the next video is slated to be the creator's biggest yet and could break the record yet again as MrBeast will be hosting his own Olympic and American Ninja Warrior-styled event with participants representing every country in the world.