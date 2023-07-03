"Copyright-abusing piece of sh*t": Act Man slams IShowSpeed in his latest YouTube video for abusing copyright

Kelly "Act Man" has recently released a new video in his popular series known as Act Attorney where he has attacked Darren "IShowSpeed" for the latter's controversial involvement in copyright abuse in recent months. As such, Darren and another big streamer Adin Ross, received a lot of backlash a few weeks ago after many smaller YouTubers said that the two were claiming videos that used clips from their streams.

Act Man is known for the persona of Act Attorney, who, as the name implies, is an attorney that has featured heavily on the channel. Kelly has used the persona to conduct a series of "trials" in the style of the popular Capcom video game series Ace Attorney in the past to call out fellow content creators of their actions.

He shared the link to the video on his Twitter, calling out his target in the captions that read:

"One year ago the Act Attorney was killed in a mysterious fire-bombing accident. But now he has returned to show you what a massive Copyright-Abusing, scamming, piece of sh*t iShowspeed is."

"If you were a real fan...": Act Man responds to online criticism after uploading video calling IShowSpeed copyright abusing "scammer"

This is not the first time that Act Man has called out fellow YouTubers for what he believes to be copyright abuse. In fact, last year he got caught up in quite a controversy after calling out Quantum TV for doing the same thing. It became quite a big deal, with Kelly eventually getting his channel demonetized.

The main contention that the YouTuber had with Quantum TV, which he also has with IShowSpeed and Adin Ross, is that he believes big streamers should not abuse their copyright powers to unjustifiably strike and claim videos made by smaller creators who have used clips from those streamers, regardless of ill intent.

Act Man's long almost hour-long video titled Copyright Abuse on YouTube - Featuring iShowspeed is in essence a condemnation of the practice of copyright abuse with a focus on the YouTuber in question. Naturally, this has caused some to speak out against the video, with one Twitter user noting the age difference between the two creators, insinuating jealousy.

Act Man's response sheds light on how he sees the issue of copyright abuse, especially how it connects with IShowSpeed. He called out fans of the Breakout Streamer of the Year, comparing their intelligence to "termites." He also stated that true fans would want their favorite streamer to be "better, not a scammer" who abuses copyright to strike small creators.

Adin Ross apparently did a similar thing to HasanAbi, after his representatives claimed a video where the two had been debating. This caused quite a stir in the community, with words such as intellectual property and fair use being used in the arguments. That said, HasanAbi was not happy and even offered others monetary compensation if they chose to sue Adin Ross.

