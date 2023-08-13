"Broke the record again": MrBeast breaks YouTube record for most viewed video seven days after breaking it the first time

Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast, has again broken the YouTube record for the most-viewed non-music video in 24 hours, seven days after setting the last record with his previous video. The YouTuber has been releasing viral videos back-to-back. His most recent one was about a $250,000 vacation and was destined to become popular as it had collaborations with PewDiePie and some members of Sidemen.

Jimmy currently has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube as an individual creator, with his main channel standing at over 175 million subscribers. The only channel with more subscribers is T-Series at 247 million. While the gap is significant, MrBeast has all but declared a subscriber war against the brand, urging viewers to follow his channel in the same way PewDiePie did years ago.

The YouTuber took to X to celebrate after his most recent video titled $1 vs $250,000 Vacation! got over 52 million views in the first 23 hours and 49 minutes, which means he beat his previous record by three million views.

Jimmy wrote:

"Welp, 7 days later and we just broke the record again by another 3 million views lol."

The YouTuber shared this list on X (Image via MrBeast/X )

"Absolutely legendary": Fans react to MrBeast breaking the YouTube record two times in seven days

For context, MrBeast has been having an amazing month with the success of his recent videos. The YouTuber has released one video per week, all of which have gone viral from the moment they were posted, a testament to his worldwide popularity.

With his last two videos breaking YouTube records, the competition is not that far off. He shared a picture showcasing the statistics of his last four videos, revealing that they all got more than 40 million unique views on the first day of being uploaded.

A video titled 7 Days Stranded At Sea from last week set a new record for the most-viewed non-music video on the platform, garnering over 49 million views within the first day. The YouTuber was overjoyed and thanked his fans for making his dream of becoming one of the most popular YouTubers come true.

Here are some reactions to the news about him breaking that record:

Fan reactions (Image via X)

MrBeast has no intention of stopping his current track record, having recently announced that his next video will be his biggest ever as he is hosting his own Olympic-style tournament with athletes from every country in the world.