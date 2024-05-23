"Bro upgraded to MKPHD" - Fans react as tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee receives honorary Doctorate in Business Administration

Popular Tech content creator and reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap. The YouTuber was handed an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the Stevens Institute of Technology. He is, of course, an esteemed alumnus of the school, having graduated in May 2015 where he majored in business and information technology.

Here's what the panel said about him:

"Marques Brownlee, for your exceptional contributions to technology and society, your dedication to bettering the world and your embodiment of the values cherished by this university, we hereby award you the Doctor of Business Administration honorary causa."

Yesterday (May 22), the New Jersey-based research university presented him with a PhD degree. Being one of the most popular faces in the content creation scene, many flocked to X to share their reactions. Seeing him receive the degree, one fan quipped:

"Bro upgraded to MKPHD."

How did Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee become famous?

Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD is easily among the longest-running YouTubers. The 30-year-old joined the platform back in 2008 and started uploading content in 2009. His videos are mostly centered around handheld devices.

Even as an up-and-coming channel, many brands approached him to promote or demonstrate their paid software and hardware. However, MKBHD was dedicated to presenting those products that were of interest to his audience.

He reached a million subscribers in February 2014. Since then, he hasn't looked back and has been on a constant rise in the world of YouTube. At the time of writing, his channel has a whopping 18.9 million subscriber count, making him one of the most followed tech creators on the platform.

His most popular videos include, Retro Tech: Game Boy (40 million views), Using Apple Vision Pro: What It’s Actually Like! (26 million) and Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing (23 million views).

Recently Marques Brownlee also found himself in a bit of controversy due to one of his reviews on Humane AI Pin. The YouTuber was highly critical of the product, which was also reported to have suffered financial setbacks. Many pinned the blame on him. However, there have been others who have come in support of the YouTuber, stating that he was simply doing his job.

