"The whole point is informing people" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams those criticizing Marques Brownlee for his strong review against Humane AI Pin

Popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has responded to a recent controversy involving tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee. For those unaware, on April 15, 2024, Brownlee reviewed the Humane AI Pin, calling it the "worst product" he had ever evaluated. However, netizens on social media expressed their disapproval with his comment, including Daniel Vassallo.

Vassallo called out Marques Brownlee, stating that his strong review about the Humane AI Pin was "distasteful" and "almost unethical." While noting that the YouTuber should "do no harm," Daniel Vassallo remarked:

"I find it distasteful, almost unethical, to say this when you have 18 million subscribers. Hard to explain why, but with great reach comes great responsibility. Potentially killing someone else's nascent project reeks of carelessness. First, do no harm."

MoistCr1TiKaL responded to Vassallo's opinion by calling it a "dogs**t take." Asserting that the "whole point" of a review was to "inform people" about products that they should consider purchasing, the Florida native added that Marques Brownlee did "people a favor" by saving them time and money.

The Twitch streamer tweeted:

"Dogs**t take, imagine a world where all reviewers have to give squeaky clean reviews to everything. The whole point is informing people on products so they can decide if it's worth buying. This one was turbo a** and he did people a favor by saving them time/money on it."

Why did Marques Brownlee call the Humane AI Pin the "worst product" he has ever reviewed?

At the eight-minute mark of his YouTube video titled, The Worst Product I've Ever Reviewed... For Now, Marques Brownlee claimed that the Humane AI Pin was "bad at almost everything" it was designed to do.

He elaborated:

"It's supposed to just answer questions, right? It can kind of do that sometimes, but one - it's often slow because most of these requests go to the Cloud and come back, and there's just a long wait. And two - it's often wrong because AI can still hallucinate and there are still issues with it, just not understanding correctly or just saying the wrong thing."

According to the 30-year-old, the device had "really bad" and inconsistent battery life. He expressed his annoyance, claiming he had to "constantly babysit" the battery.

Brownlee explained:

"Speaking of battery life... really bad and inconsistent, which is annoying. So, it's already kind of bad enough that you have another device that you also have to charge every single day. But with this, it's actually more than that. You have to constantly babysit the battery and swap out boosters, and charge this thing and keep it charged multiple times per day."

Timestamp: 08:30

Brownlee commented on the types of applications that users can access using the Humane AI Pin, saying:

"There are no apps. There just are no apps. So when you first sign up with your Humane account, you get to sync with four accounts. They are your Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Tidal. So the first three are basically for your contacts and then the last one, Tidal, is the exclusive music partner."

The content creator added:

"So there is no Uber access. There is no Spotify access. There is no WhatsApp. There is no calendar. No Gmail. None of that stuff. It's just... I can't book a flight, I can't buy something on Amazon. It just will not do any of that stuff that I just do on my phone."

A few days ago, Marques Brownlee announced he would not be working with dbrand unless the gadget skin and case manufacturer removed the "racist" tweet in response to a customer complaint.

