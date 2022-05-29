“Your safety is most important”- Fans send messages of support as BrookeAB reveals continued stalking and death threats

On Twitter, BrookeAB announced that she would not be going to TwitchCon this year. She explained that she has been receiving repeated death threats from stalkers online and decided against attending the convention.

Fans were understandably upset, both that she wouldn't be attending and that she was dealing with anonymous threats. They showed their support for the streamer and said that they understood her decision.

brooke @brookeab



I’M SORRY :( been getting asked this question a lot recently so just wanted to give a heads up — I will not be going to twitchcon this year! nothing wrong on Twitch end they do a great job with security, I just don’t feel safe with my stalkers and constant death threats.I’M SORRY :( been getting asked this question a lot recently so just wanted to give a heads up — I will not be going to twitchcon this year! nothing wrong on Twitch end they do a great job with security, I just don’t feel safe with my stalkers and constant death threats. I’M SORRY :( ❤️

BrookeAB reveals continued stalking and death threats

On Twitter, Brooke told the news that she would not be attending TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego, California. TwitchCon is a yearly convention for streamers on the platform, which makes its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 100 Thieves streamer has spoken to her fans in the past about her receiving anonymous death threats online. She explained today that the threats have not ceased, so she decided against making a public appearance at TwitchCon this year.

"I just don't feel safe wtih my stalkers and constant death threats."

She made a point not to place any blame on Twitch, saying that the convention has done a good job with security in her past experiences. The Valorant and GTA RP streamer said that she simply does not feel comfortable attending TwitchCon this year.

The streamer also responded to those who said they were tired of hearing her complain about receiving death threats.

brooke @brookeab



imagine how tired i am “we’re tired of hearing you talk about it”imagine how tired i am “we’re tired of hearing you talk about it”imagine how tired i am 😀

Some assured her that nothing would happen and that she was making a big deal out of nothing. In response, she also posted an example of some of the death threats she's been receiving, showing fans that she's not making it a bigger deal than it is and providing context for why she would feel unsafe at TwitchCon.

She also provided a trigger warning, as the contents of the tweet are graphic and potentially disturbing. Although some fans weren't so understanding, the majority let the streamer know that they understood her decision to prioritize her safety.

Fans send their support to BrookeAB

Fans told Brooke that she had no need to apologize or justify her decision not to attend TwitchCon this year, saying she should look after her safety if she's been receiving threats.

Bella | ~ art 📌 ~ @h0rps3cusband @brookeab Please don't say sorry about this, Brooke! It's your safety and if youre not feeling good, don't go. Your happiness and well being is the most important 🖤 I am really sorry about all this situation, hoping for the day this will end. You deserve happiness 🫂 @brookeab Please don't say sorry about this, Brooke! It's your safety and if youre not feeling good, don't go. Your happiness and well being is the most important 🖤 I am really sorry about all this situation, hoping for the day this will end. You deserve happiness 🫂

5cavLive5matt3r @PeterKropotkin5 @brookeab You have nothing to apologize for Brooke. It's okay. Your safety is paramount. In fact, I am very deeply sorry that you are in a position where you feel unsafe and unable to do things you enjoy because of stalkers. It's not right. Men need to learn boundaries @brookeab You have nothing to apologize for Brooke. It's okay. Your safety is paramount. In fact, I am very deeply sorry that you are in a position where you feel unsafe and unable to do things you enjoy because of stalkers. It's not right. Men need to learn boundaries

Others expressed their disappointment with the situation, offering their sympathy during this difficult situation.

Robraf @Robraf12 @brookeab Really sad but understandable. It‘s crazy how Online herassment can make you feel so insecure about your entire surrounding, that you rather just isolate yourself instead of seeking help because you KNOW that there is no one really capable in helping… @brookeab Really sad but understandable. It‘s crazy how Online herassment can make you feel so insecure about your entire surrounding, that you rather just isolate yourself instead of seeking help because you KNOW that there is no one really capable in helping…

jennie 🥀🦇 @scufflords @brookeab it's sad that you can't go out and meet fans and have fun simply because of stalkers repeatedly sending you death threats and putting you, your friends and family in danger if they actually act on what they say online. it's not fair, so sorry brooke. @brookeab it's sad that you can't go out and meet fans and have fun simply because of stalkers repeatedly sending you death threats and putting you, your friends and family in danger if they actually act on what they say online. it's not fair, so sorry brooke.

BrookeAB won't attend TwitchCon this year. Hopefully something is done about the threats she has received and she will be able to attend the convention in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul