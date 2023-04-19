"Bulls**t f**king scam game!" - xQc rages and lashes out after failing to set Minecraft speedrun record in "god seed"

On April 19, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" dedicated a livestream to playing Minecraft as he planned to set a brand new speedrunning record. During one of his attempts, the content creator reached a Stronghold in a fairly competitive time. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when he failed to locate the Ender Dragon portal.

The unfortunate situation prompted the French-Canadian personality to rage and lash out, blaming the mishap on issues with the survival game's world generation mechanics. He expressed his displeasure and exclaimed:

"Bro, another bugged one! This is just so s**t! F**k this game, man! F**king toddler a** bulls**t f**king scam game, man! Stupid a** f**king company. Bulls**t f**king Microsoft. A** cracked f**k!"

xQc fails to set a record in a "god seed" after spending more than eight minutes in a Stronghold when the portal was right next to his spawn location

During a livestream earlier today, xQc was on track to break the Minecraft speedrunning record in a "god seed." For context, a "god seed" is a term used to describe a Minecraft world that has everything that a speedrunner needs, such as a village with a blacksmith, good lava spawn, and a Nether with a Bastion and Fortress nearby.

xQc was able to exit the Nether with all of the necessary materials and locate a Stronghold in about 15 minutes. He began looking for the Ender Dragon Portal and was surprised to see the layout of the Stronghold, claiming that it wasn't generated properly:

"What the f**k is this s**t, man?! It's over because of some bulls**t f**king Stronghold again. Dude, another bulls**t Stronghold ending. This is just cringe, man! It's mis-gen'd (generated)!"

Timestamp: 04:27:40

The former Overwatch pro continued to look for the portal, but his efforts were futile. He expressed his dissatisfaction, saying he couldn't "deal with this s**t" and angrily describing Minecraft as a "bad game:"

"Bro, what is... it's double mis-gen'd. This is just s**t. This game is just bad! It's just a bad game. It's just bad. It's a bad game! Microsoft, Bill Gates, BlackRock! Yo! Man, I can't deal with this s**t right now, man. If it's down here, I'm going to panic. This place... dude, you could hide f**king bodies in here, dude! Bro, you could dump your net worth in here, nobody would never f**king find this b**ch a**, man!"

After nearly eight minutes, xQc returned to the point where he entered the Stronghold and discovered that the Ender Dragon portal was right next to it. Before initiating a battle against the game's final boss, the 27-year-old personality remarked:

"It is what it is. The game is bad. It is what it is! By the way, if you think that this hasn't happened, most good runs at a high level lose by Stronghold. It is a known thing."

Fans react to xQc's failed Minecraft speedrun attempt

A few clips from xQc's broadcast were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the online community discussing the content creator's failed Minecraft speedrunning attempt. Here's what they had to say:

Redditors sharing their thoughts on the streamer's failed Minecraft speedrun attempt (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditor u/Zepth01 joked that xQc went through "the five stages of grief" while playing the popular sandbox game. Meanwhile, another community member mentioned a technique called "preemptive navigation" that can be used to quickly discover the Ender Dragon portal in a Stronghold.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes