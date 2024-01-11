"Bunch of greedy f**ks": ImperialHal gives his opinion on the One-Winged Angel death box price in Apex Legends

Twitch streamer Phillip "ImperialHal" recently labeled the Apex Legends developers "greedy" when a viewer asked him about the Final Fantasy One-Winged Angel death box cosmetic. The cost of the in-game item in the crossover event is a whopping $360, causing a lot of players to lash out, and it appears that professional gamers are also equally disappointed.

In his recent livestream, ImperialHal was asked about his thoughts on the death box, and he scathingly commented on its price. The person who asked the question tried to rationalize the cost and wondered if the $360 tag was because of inflation.

ImperialHal quickly shut the individual down and called out the Apex Legends developers for being "greedy f**ks":

"No that's just f**king, a bunch of greedy f**ks! Inflation, in this economy?"

"$360 is insane though": Fans react to ImperialHal's comment about the One-Winged Angel death box in Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update

Expand Tweet

The Apex Legends mid-season update that dropped on January 9, 2024, introduced a new mode and an array of cosmetics as part of the game's collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The Unranked Battle Royale mode got a significant overhaul with new mechanics, such as the hop-ups called Materia. Players also get the ability to use Cloud's Buster Sword R2R5.

Legends like Wattson, Crypto, and Wraith received new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth-inspired skins, with the Buster Sword 2R5 also being added as a melee cosmetic that can be equipped by any character. A total of 36 cosmetic items were added to the title as part of the event, and they can be obtained by opening the in-game lootboxes.

Expand Tweet

What has irked many players, however, is the fact that getting the One-Winged Angel death box will require them to spend a significant amount of funds, about $300-$360.

Here's what the person on ImperialHal's latest broadcast asked the streamer:

"What do you guys think about that Final Fantasy death box animation?"

The Twitch star replied:

"Sh*t's f*cking stupid. I would have bought it if it wasn't like 360 bucks."

Here's how viewers reacted to his statement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Check out this article to read about all the changes that have come to Apex Legends with the mid-season Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update.