"Bunch of important files gone": xQc's offline chats reveal work visa and essential documents were missing from his house

Chat messages from Felix "xQc" that were shared on social media suggest that he found many essential documents, such as his work visa and other personal belongings, were missing from his old Texas home after his recent visit. The streamer had gone down to the house at the behest of his former partner Adept, and the clip of the police showing up towards the end of the visit, escorting Felix out of the house, has gone viral on social media.

The clip showcased that most of the house appeared to be in a bad state, and as per the tweets from xQcChatMessages, which is a bot on Twitter that documents and posts all the Twitch messages sent by the streamer, important "life files" are missing from the house. One message states:

"The house floor plan, work visa, bills, and a bunch of important life files. All gone, I just don't understand it."

xQcChatMessages @xQcChatMessages The house floor plan, work visa, bills and a bunch of important life files. all gone, I just dont understand it The house floor plan, work visa, bills and a bunch of important life files. all gone, I just dont understand it

What's more, among the personal belongings that have gone missing include pictures sent to the Canadian streamer by his mother. With Adept being the only other person who had access to the house, there has been a social media outrage on both Twitter and Reddit against her. Readers should note that Felix has not accused anyone in particular and just expressed concern over the missing items.

xQcChatMessages @xQcChatMessages my mom sent me 5 pictures every holliday pretty much, I kept them in one spot. after a while, it amounted to like 50 pictures. I left them under the phone cabinet. All gone, wiped clean my mom sent me 5 pictures every holliday pretty much, I kept them in one spot. after a while, it amounted to like 50 pictures. I left them under the phone cabinet. All gone, wiped clean

He has also noted that most of the things that are gone are of very little economic value, further solidifying that someone close to him has been taking them:

xQcChatMessages @xQcChatMessages I just don't really know why. Some stuff that's kinda worth money is still there. Why the pics like, they are originals. 1 of 1's I just don't really know why. Some stuff that's kinda worth money is still there. Why the pics like, they are originals. 1 of 1's

"Isn't stealing someone's work Visa illegal?": Fans react as the xQc-Adept drama continues with official documents missing from his Texas home

For those unaware, the popular Just Chatting streamer shared an almost 2-minute-long clip taken from his phone yesterday, where he could be seen filming his old house in Austin, Texas. The clip is sarcastically captioned "HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR..." and has gained over 3.5 million views on Twitter since being posted.

xQc @xQc HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! 😇 https://t.co/IawXxqyfps

In it, xQc showcases the state of the house and how unkept it is, drawing concerned comments from viewers. In a subsequent tweet, he also mentioned that it was on Adept's request that he went to the house in the first place because she was feeling unsafe, inviting more criticism from his followers. With the two currently embroiled in legal battles, it is no wonder that he chose to call the police before seemingly heading out.

Fans of the former Overwatch professional were quite concerned, with many pointing out that he should start pressing charges because of the stolen items. Many also pointed out that stealing official documents such as a visa and passports is in violation of federal law.

Here are some more reactions from social media, with a Twitch streamer ChudLogic, also commenting on the situation, speculating on whether xQc or Adept owns the house.

Zastela, who has been called female xQc in the past, also weighed in on Twitter.

Zastela @zastelatv @xQcChatMessages i don’t follow up with this whole thing but this on my fyp and this is sad af man how evil do you have to be man how evil @xQcChatMessages i don’t follow up with this whole thing but this on my fyp and this is sad af man how evil do you have to be man how evil

xQc and Adept have been in an on-off relationship for years at this point, until last year when the two appeared to separate after getting into an online spat.

Poll : 0 votes