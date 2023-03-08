Who is Zastela? Twitch streamer goes viral as fans call her "female xQc"

While Twitch streamer Zastela has been streaming on the website since 2018 at the very least, her stream has exploded in popularity recently after an appearance on AustinShow's dating show, Love or Host. While she did not win, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" also featured in the same episode, and fans immediately made comparisons between the two streamers based on their speaking style.

The comparison has given Zastela a massive boost in following as her social media mentions went through the roof. Twitch Tracker notes that the account was created back in 2017 and that she has been streaming quite regularly since 2018. However, there has been a massive spike in average viewership since her Love or Host appearance. Here is a graph portraying her meteoric rise.

Her streaming numbers from the last 30 days (Image via TwitchTracker)

The streamer currently has just about 59K followers on the channel. 22K, almost 40% of that came in the last few days. Being called the female xQc has helped spread her name. Let's explore why the comparison occurred and how she feels about being called Zqc.

Why is Zastela being called the female xQc by fans? Reasons explored

The clip that spearheaded the comparison between her and the Juicer is titled 'ZQC talks just like X.' The 24-second-long video was widely shared on social media such as Twitter and Reddit, with r/LivestreamFail having a field day with it, garnering quite some reactions. At the time of writing, the clip has over 110K views, showing how popular the streamer has gotten since she went on AustinShow's Love or Host.

While Zastela failed to get to the final segments of the show, xQc had already become tangled with another controversy following the event. Regardless, the clip below is the root of why the two streamers are being compared, with the former being called ZFC, in the style of Felix's IGL.

A cursory look at the video shows that her speech patterns have characteristic stammering, something that xQc is known for. The way she stumbled while trying to get a word out and her fast-paced speech were the primary reasons fans started comparing them, with some even going as far as to call her his female clone.

An iconic moment that cemented her reputation as the "ZQC" is this interaction shared on YouTube, where she does a similar thing with her speech while talking directly to xQc.

Zastela has taken the comparisons on her chin and satirically addressed them in a couple of tweets from her main account. She jokingly apologized in them for following Felix, admitting that the Reddit posts had finally exposed her.

Zastela @zastelatv please dont throw tomatoes at me guys... i just learned from a reliable source (reddit) that i faked my entire life because i have followed xqc for a couple yrs. im really sorry. i didnt mean to please dont throw tomatoes at me guys... i just learned from a reliable source (reddit) that i faked my entire life because i have followed xqc for a couple yrs. im really sorry. i didnt mean to 😔

In the same spirit of fun, she also promised to start streaming as herself the next day.

Zastela @zastelatv tomorrow i will be myself.. finally, for once. getting exposed like that was very much not my way of coming out. i dont want to live like this. they are right. tomorrow i will be myself.. finally, for once. getting exposed like that was very much not my way of coming out. i dont want to live like this. they are right.

Zastela's current Twitch numbers after becoming famous

As mentioned, the streamer has seen amazing numbers on her channel ever since she blew up as the xQc clone.

Zastela's live viewership has skyrocketed (Image via Twitch)

At the time of writing, Zastela was live and had over 4.7K concurrent viewers on her channel. A huge jump from last year's average of about 60 viewers, making her Love or Host appearance quite a boon to her Twitch career.

