Twitch streamer reveals getting banned by Adept after xQc interacts with her at an e-dating show

Zastela, a well-known Twitch streamer, recently disclosed that she has been banned from Adept's Twitch chat. The reason behind the ban is believed to be their participation in an online dating show, which featured Felix "xQc," who happens to be Adept's ex-partner.

Interestingly, xQc and Adept have been publicly feuding for the past few months following their separation. Adept has even gone as far as to file a lawsuit against the Canadian.

The recent incident involving Zastela's ban from Adept's Twitch chat may have exacerbated their tensions even further.

Twitch streamer gets banned by Adept for her e-dating participation

xQc was a contestant on the latest installment of the popular online dating show, Love or Host, hosted by AustinShow. In this episode, 11 female participants, including Zastela, vied for Felix's "love;" however, Zastela was ultimately eliminated from the competition by xQc, and the winner was Twitch streamer ExtraEmily.

As mentioned, Zastela recently revealed that she has been banned from Adept's Twitch chat. The exact reason for the ban is unknown, but it is believed to be related to the Twitch streamer's participation in the Love or Host episode featuring xQc, which may have upset Adept, given their past relationship.

(Timestamp: 00:01:34)

Zastela was candid about her disappointment when she was eliminated from the competition by xQc:

"I showed love guys, only love. But my heart is broken."

After a viewer pointed out her ban from Adept's chat, Zastela expressed her confusion. She added:

"I know she banned me. I'm sad. I was a long-time viewer of hers, so I don't know what I did besides get rejected by xQc. I mean, I guess she didn't like me."

What did the fans say about the situation?

Following the Twitch streamer's ban from Adept's Twitch chat, a clip of her discussing the situation was shared with the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

The clip quickly garnered attention, with over 200 comments from users discussing the incident. Many commenters expressed concern over Adept's behavior, with some describing it as alarming and overly vindictive.

Here are some of the relevant reactions:

In addition to concerns over Adept's behavior, some users also pointed out that she has been losing viewers and followers in recent months:

The recently leaked documents indicate that Adept has filed a lawsuit against xQc after allegedly being evicted from his house; however, according to property papers, it appears that the house is legally owned by xQc and, therefore, cannot be contested in court by Adept's representatives. For more information on this ongoing story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes