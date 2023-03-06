"I think the OTK fans are the one 'malding'" - Trainwreckstv hits back at those criticizing xQc for picking ExtraEmily at AustinShow's Love of Host

On March 6, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" hosted a Just Chatting broadcast on his channel. During a conversation with his audience, the content creator shared his thoughts on French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" selecting the newest One True King (OTK) member, Emily "ExtraEmily," on Austin "AustinShow's" e-dating show, Love or Host.

Upon seeing viewers seemingly criticizing xQc for choosing an OTK member, Trainwreckstv called them out and asked why they were acting "weird." He also stated:

"I think the OTK fans are the ones 'malding.' Right? Looking for anything, for like, a recovery, or something. Like, it's weird! You know what I'm saying? Like, what?! He chose a girl in OTK. Who cares? Right?"

Trainwreckstv claims OTK followers as the only ones "malding" over xQc choosing ExtraEmily at Love or Host

The Twitch clip began with Trainwreckstv providing his take on those who expressed their displeasure with xQc's selection of ExtraEmily on the most recent episode of Love or Host.

The Iranian-American personality wondered what One True King had to do with the situation and hit back at those seemingly enraged at the streamer organization. He stated:

"I'm going to be honest, I don't even know what OTK has to do with it. You know what I'm saying? So, the only people malding are... the OTK supporters, making it an OTK thing. You know what I'm saying? I think it's you guys who are f**king weirdos. Why are you making it a thing about the org?"

The 32-year-old content creator also stated that ExtraEmily appeared on the e-dating show as "herself":

"The chick went on there as her. You didn't go on there, you know, with OTK. Like, he's choosing OTK. Like, he chose a girl that's in OTK. You know what I'm saying? Like, I'm confused!"

The clip concluded with Trainwreckstv claiming that the streamer organization had "some good people" and mentioned Zack "Asmongold." He said:

"And there are still some good people on OTK, right? I f**k with Asmongold. You know what I'm saying? I like Asmon. He's in OTK. Right? So I don't; I don't think he's ever..."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Trainwreckstv's comments on the situation were a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as more than 135 community members provided their take. Here's what they had to say:

For those unaware, Love or Host is one of the most popular e-dating shows on Twitch. Several prominent personalities have previously participated in it, including Thomas "TommyInnit," George "GeorgeNotFound," Rebecca "JustaMinx," Imane "Pokimane," and more.

