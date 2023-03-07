Twitch star Austin "AustinShow," known for the plethora of game shows that he hosts on the streaming platform, has announced his departure from 100 Thieves.

The content creator took to his alternate Twitter account to inform his followers that there was no "bad blood" between him and the esports organization. He added that he will remove all 100 Thieves branding from his content by the end of this week.

The streamer might have also teased an upcoming announcement about joining a different org, but the wording is not clear enough to say for sure. He wrote on Twitter:

"I have departed @100Thieves. No bad blood & nothing but love to all my former teammates. Unfortunately not the right fit at this time. I will remove branding in the coming days. Announcement this week :)"

After Neekolul's departure a few days ago, AustinShow has become the second content creator to leave the org this month. As expected, the announcement has gained quite some traction on social media as fellow streamers wished him all the best for his next venture.

"I'll miss you so much, Austin": Valkyrae, NiceWigg, Karl Jacobs, and other 100 Thieves members bid AustinShow farewell as he leaves the org

AustinShow joined 100 Thieves as a content creator in 2021 and has been part of the esports organization for almost two years. The announcement of his departure comes days after the organization laid off many employees. Nadeshot, one of the co-owners and founders of the group, even addressed how hurt he was because he had to let so many people go.

Hunter @HUN2R "I just have so much guilt and shame that we had the company get to a point where we had to do a second round of layoffs"



Nadeshot speaks on 100 Thieves and the weight of the decisions he has to make "I just have so much guilt and shame that we had the company get to a point where we had to do a second round of layoffs" Nadeshot speaks on 100 Thieves and the weight of the decisions he has to make https://t.co/JVozicQTRd

AustinShow is an OG streamer on Twitch, having started in 2013 with Runescape. Over time, his content has evolved into live game shows, and he is most popular for his dating show, Love or Host, which has had numerous online personalities and streamers as participants.

The live nature of the show has made it quite susceptible to controversies. One such incident involving xQc and ExtraEmily has been the talk of the streaming community for a while now.

Twitter reactions to AustinShow's exit from 100 Thieves

AustinShow's announcement received many replies from members of his former organization. Valkyrae and CourgeJD, both of whom are co-owners of 100 Thieves, expressed their love for the streamer.

Other members like JhbTeam, NiceWigg, and BrookeAB also expressed their admiration for the content creator and were sad to see him leave:

100T JhbTeam @JhbTeam @MrAustinShow @100Thieves this will forever be one of my favorite moments in a 100T video, love you Austin @MrAustinShow @100Thieves this will forever be one of my favorite moments in a 100T video, love you Austin ❤️ https://t.co/XA1dhecK2i

Here are some more reactions:

piso4 @pisolive @MrAustinShow @100Thieves happy for u and excited for the future 🤍🤍!!! @MrAustinShow @100Thieves happy for u and excited for the future 🤍🤍!!!

Seapeekay @Seapeekay @MrAustinShow @100Thieves one of the best people i’ve met in this industry! excited to see what you do next! @MrAustinShow @100Thieves one of the best people i’ve met in this industry! excited to see what you do next!

frogan @fr0gan @MrAustinShow can’t wait to see what to come habibi 🥺 @MrAustinShow can’t wait to see what to come habibi 🥺💖

AustinShow currently has over 1.7 million followers on Twitch, and fans are excited to see what happens next as he leaves 100 Thieves.

