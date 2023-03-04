Is Neekolul still with 100 Thieves? "Ok Boomer" girl announced leaving esporting org from her alternate Twitter account

Popular TikToker and cosplayer Nicole "Neekolul" announced leaving 100 Thieves via a tweet from her alternate Twitter account. The streamer has been with the esports organization since 2020 as a content creator, and despite being embroiled in a lot of controversy, she has been an integral member who regularly collaborated with her fellow creators.

Neekolul burst onto the TikTok scene during the initial rise of the short-form content format with her iconic "OK Boomer" clip endorsing Bernie Sanders for the US presidential race. So much so that she was dubbed the "OK Boomer Girl" by much of the internet.

notneekolul🍒 @notneekolul 🏽 As of yesterday I’m no longer w 100T but didn’t want this amazing cosplay to never see the light of day :) we didn’t come to agreement on negotiations, will lightly address on stream tomorrow but other than that that’s all I have ty As of yesterday I’m no longer w 100T but didn’t want this amazing cosplay to never see the light of day :) we didn’t come to agreement on negotiations, will lightly address on stream tomorrow but other than that that’s all I have ty 👍🏽

Since signing with the 100 Thieves, she has been active on various websites, including Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, streaming and making other content for the organization.

Why did Neekolul leave 100 Thieves? Social media speculates about her departure

In her tweet, where she briefly mentioned her departure from the esporting organization, Nicole said that both parties could not come to an agreement, hinting that contract negotiations fell through. She stated:

"As of yesterday I’m no longer w 100T but didn’t want this amazing cosplay to never see the light of day :) we didn’t come to agreement on negotiations"

While she mentioned that she will be addressing the departure on her next stream, the outcome is not that much of a surprise as many esporting organizations in North America and worldwide have been laying off large sections of their workforce due to budget cuts. Nadeshot, the 100 Thieves CEO and founder, addressed this in a recent podcast.

Neekolul's departure has elicited various reactions from fans of the creator and the organization. Supporters of the streamer and content creator poured their support towards the ex-100 Thieves member, wishing her all the best in her future endeavors:

Steven @cheven_stang @notneekolul Ahh sorry to hear Neeko, thanks for always being so kind to me! Wish you all the best @notneekolul Ahh sorry to hear Neeko, thanks for always being so kind to me! Wish you all the best

🧡Phoenix🧡 @Fabrici53171621 @notneekolul I found you when you joined 100t and I’ll continue to support you, I hope whatever you do it goes great 🥹🫶🏼 @notneekolul I found you when you joined 100t and I’ll continue to support you, I hope whatever you do it goes great 🥹🫶🏼

victor 🤠 @viccoronado99 @notneekolul Even if you are not in 100T anymore I will still support you @notneekolul Even if you are not in 100T anymore I will still support you https://t.co/RMEEyn0l37

Fernando🍒 @ferns1228 @notneekolul Liked the content you did with 100T!! Hope to see you succeed in the future!! @notneekolul Liked the content you did with 100T!! Hope to see you succeed in the future!!

Some speculated that her exit was because the organization is currently focusing on gaming content. Although she is quite a popular streamer on Twitch, Neekolul is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who used to play a lot of Fortnite but has been quite inconsistent with her schedules, according to fans.

The domestic abuse case

While this is quite an old bit of news, even recently, many have criticized Nicole for her past controversy surrounding a domestic abuse case years ago. The topic was a point of contention when she initially signed with the 100 Thieves and has continued to be brought up by people to this day.

Just last month, popular streamer Destiny criticized Twitch for promoting Neekolul, citing the same reason.

