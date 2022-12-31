Nadeshot discusses why he hopes the Call of Duty franchise “fails”

100 Thieves co-owner and popular Twitch streamer Matthew "Nadeshot" recently took to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, which is a part of the 100 Thieves Cast channel on YouTube, to speak about the current state of the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise. Interestingly, Matthew hoped that the franchise performs poorly for a few years as this could spur Activision to create top-tier shooter games.

The podcast, which ran for about 44 minutes, was divided into multiple segments dedicated to different topics. In the second half of the podcast, the duo turned their attention to the popular CoD franchise. Matthew, who is considered a veteran streamer within the community, felt that such a failure would likely act as a catalyst to create successful titles in the future.

Dexerto @Dexerto Nadeshot explained why he wants Call of Duty to flop Nadeshot explained why he wants Call of Duty to flop https://t.co/qFsRJRxOKZ

Nadeshot and CouRage exchange thoughts on the Call of Duty franchise

After a short break of about two weeks, the well-known streamer duo returned with the next episode of their highly anticipated podcast. During the show, Jack "CouRage" stated that he would rather see the developers take their time to work on the DMZ mode of the recently released Warzone 2.0 instead of releasing it on such short notice:

"I would rather DMZ mode get all the love it deserves, and release it at the end of year one of the two-year cycle and really give it a full year of that polish..."

(Timestamp: 30:52)

Responding to CouRage's opinion, Nadeshot added:

"Shi**y as it might sound, I've always sort of hoped that there would be a string of years where Call of Duty just flops, just fails, because I think if they really re-center themselves, re-focus, and compartmentalize their intention, they would come out the other end with one of the best products, if they did it right and executed properly."

Providing additional reasons for the franchise's success, he further added:

"There's a reason why people still playing Call of Duty. I mean, to this day, especially for consoles, it's the smoothest, the best fluidity, best camera control, everything about the game is, like, nobody's been able to capture that magic."

Fans share their thoughts on Nadeshot's take on the franchise

Following the release of the podcast's latest episode, the community took to Twitter to respond to Matthew's latest take on the popular franchise. Many believe that since the franchise is already quite successful, the developers will continue to produce "subpar" games, knowing that the community will invest in them regardless.

Here are some relevant reactions:

Realism Esports @realism_esports @Dexerto Until it no longer sells, they will keep pumping out subpar games. @Dexerto Until it no longer sells, they will keep pumping out subpar games.

Gaming Scientist @GamexScientist @Dexerto As much as I would want that too, it will never happen because there are always going to be people buying it for the call of duty name. I mean everybody complains about it now and still gets record sells. They are never going to have to look and say we messed up with this game. @Dexerto As much as I would want that too, it will never happen because there are always going to be people buying it for the call of duty name. I mean everybody complains about it now and still gets record sells. They are never going to have to look and say we messed up with this game.

James @JamesMSellers



W Nade @Dexerto We need to normalize creators talking about the game in this fashion without some fear of losing COD PARTNER.W Nade @Dexerto We need to normalize creators talking about the game in this fashion without some fear of losing COD PARTNER.W Nade

Dawson @ItsDawsonTV @Dexerto There’s no other competition in the shooter category. Halo and Battlefield have flopped in their previous releases, leaving 0 competition. This is referring to the MP side, WZ is a different category along with BR’s @Dexerto There’s no other competition in the shooter category. Halo and Battlefield have flopped in their previous releases, leaving 0 competition. This is referring to the MP side, WZ is a different category along with BR’s

Paul Tassi's Weakness @Deej_Best_Girl



If the product started to flop we would 100% see them just cut it off.



Remember what happened to Destiny (obviously Bungie wanted to leave) but it stopped making money at the rate they wanted so they dropped it despite record sales. @Dexerto Sadly, were talking about Activision here.If the product started to flop we would 100% see them just cut it off.Remember what happened to Destiny (obviously Bungie wanted to leave) but it stopped making money at the rate they wanted so they dropped it despite record sales. @Dexerto Sadly, were talking about Activision here.If the product started to flop we would 100% see them just cut it off.Remember what happened to Destiny (obviously Bungie wanted to leave) but it stopped making money at the rate they wanted so they dropped it despite record sales.

KKXIXXI @KHuambachano @Dexerto CoD was falling apart, then came MW19 and saved the franchise. Ever since then aside from Vanguard CoD has been on top of the FPS genre again and not just through sales @Dexerto CoD was falling apart, then came MW19 and saved the franchise. Ever since then aside from Vanguard CoD has been on top of the FPS genre again and not just through sales

Chunkosaures @Chunkosaures @Dexerto Sadly its true they have learned that they will sell if they put out trash every year. there is no motivation at the Activision anymore cause they know people will buy no matter what. They failed at game making but won in money making so overall they didn't fail. @Dexerto Sadly its true they have learned that they will sell if they put out trash every year. there is no motivation at the Activision anymore cause they know people will buy no matter what. They failed at game making but won in money making so overall they didn't fail.

Rendered @rendereddd @Dexerto that was supposedly what mw2019 was supposed to be, the comeback game and look where we are now lol @Dexerto that was supposedly what mw2019 was supposed to be, the comeback game and look where we are now lol

For those unaware, DMZ is Warzone 2.0's latest game mode, which allows players to complete activities and objectives that are not typically found in a battle royale game mode. To learn more about DMZ, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes