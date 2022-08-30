"Insane how much he's lying": Froste calls Nadeshot liar as 100 Thieves CEO rebukes allegations of exploitation

After a Twitter thread from former 100 Thieves content creator Erind "Froste" went viral for calling out how the esports giant mistreated him, company CEO Matthew "Nadeshot" went live on Twitch, calling all the allegations a lie.

Froste has countered the arguments and promised to go live later with "proof" and has labeled Matthew a liar.

In his previous rants, Erind had made it clear that he was a big fan of Nadeshot from his famous Call of Duty days. His allegations and how his hero handled it have made him feel differently, as evidenced by his tweet, where he not only calls the 100 Thieves CEO out for lying but also says he has lost all respect for the man.

Froste 💯 @Froste It's actually insane how much he's lying rn. Any bit of respect i had for Nadeshot has gone out the window It's actually insane how much he's lying rn. Any bit of respect i had for Nadeshot has gone out the window

"They didn't deliver": Among other things, 100 Thieves Nadeshot accused The Mob of not being good content creators and missing opportunities

In his stream, Nadeshot attacked many individual tweets made by Froste last night. One of his primary grievances was that The Mob was made to sign a contract that essentially left them worse off in the monetary department.

However, Erind suggested that the housing situation, as set by the contract, made it so that they had to live very badly because of absurdly high rent-to-income ratios.

The streamer even said that sometimes they would have to skip meals to make ends meet:

"There were so many days where we had to skip meals coz we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money."

Platforming small creators

Froste 💯 @Froste @InvalidRng @RIPicantdribble The most money any of us ever made was during that UNO tournament where we got 2nd place. If you watch it back, you can tell Castro was so disappointed that he beat us cus he was close to us and knew we really needed that money. @InvalidRng @RIPicantdribble The most money any of us ever made was during that UNO tournament where we got 2nd place. If you watch it back, you can tell Castro was so disappointed that he beat us cus he was close to us and knew we really needed that money.

Froste tried to prove the direness of their financial situation by saying that a UNO tournament was their biggest paycheck:

Nadeshot had a counterargument, saying 100 Thieves was the reason he was in the tournament in the first place:

His point was that without the clout and the backing of the esports organization, Froste would never have been able to be in that tournament in the first place:

"If you weren't part of the 100 Thieves, Froste, you would've never been part of the tournament. We had you sitting next to Valkyrae, Courage, Castro. Brother, you average a 100 viewers. I just think there needs to be a lens of logic and being rational about your situation."

Housing crisis

Froste, in his rants on Twitter, noted that their monthly pay was just $1,650 after taxes. However, their arrangement forced them to live in pricey homes that cost $2,500 per month to rent. This implied their income was below what it took to pay for housing.

Nadeshot disagreed:

The 100 Thieves CEO said they had the option for cheaper housing but didn't take it:

"There is a number of options for living here that are more financially suitable for what their situation was. And they decided to live in that specific home. I have all these emails; I have all the terms."

95% or 85%?

Froste 💯 @Froste @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

One of the most damaging allegations against Nadeshot was that they were allegedly taking a massive cut from the sponsorships the content creators were bringing in. In his tweet, Froste alleged that 100 Thieves was taking a huge cut of the money: about 95%.

Nadeshot refuted the claims with some really unclear wording in his stream:

In his defense, the gamer alleged that he has proof of receipts and contracts, which say they took 85%, not 95%. But then he said the streamers took home 65%:

"I have an email that the key terms of these deals that we bring to The Mob. We would retain 85% of the revenue. We did three deals for them. Two of the three deals they took home 65% of the revenue."

"The Mob wasn't delivering"

In his rebuttal to Froste, Nadeshote also counter-accused The Mob of not putting in the work. According to him, the streamers nearly jeopardized sponsorship deals with 100 Thieves due to their inability to deliver satisfactorily:

"We would have brought them more partnerships. But the partnerships we brought them, they didn't deliver on it. We had to have people go over to their house to ensure they got it done. We had to make sure that they tweeted it. And then we almost ruined relationships with our partners because The Mob wasn't delivering."

Froste's reactions

Froste was clearly watching the stream as he tweeted out his responses. Disagreeing with most things, he vowed to return with his own stream to clear the air:

Froste 💯 @Froste Yea im going live later tonight or tomorrow and airing everything out. Gonna find all the proof i have so he cant lie his ass off again lmao Yea im going live later tonight or tomorrow and airing everything out. Gonna find all the proof i have so he cant lie his ass off again lmao

Froste 💯 @Froste Anyone who was actually watching our streams from the Mob House knows exactly how much of a struggle it was to stream with the internet in that house. Anyone who was actually watching our streams from the Mob House knows exactly how much of a struggle it was to stream with the internet in that house.

Froste 💯 @Froste $60k a year in Los Angeles lmao $60k a year in Los Angeles lmao

Noah @Pikaclicks LOOOOOOOL this stream is INSANE "they said we took 95% from sponsorships, that is NOT true. we only took 85%" UR FR SAYIN THIS LIVE RN LMFAOOOOO LOOOOOOOL this stream is INSANE "they said we took 95% from sponsorships, that is NOT true. we only took 85%" UR FR SAYIN THIS LIVE RN LMFAOOOOO

Froste 💯 @Froste NAHHHHHHHHH THIS CAP IS CRAZY RN HOLY NAHHHHHHHHH THIS CAP IS CRAZY RN HOLY

Froste 💯 @Froste Crazy how someone with no pull can get you the most viewers you've had since Cod Ghosts lmao Crazy how someone with no pull can get you the most viewers you've had since Cod Ghosts lmao

Froste 💯 @Froste 20k god damn the mob still got that twitch juice sheeeeeeeesh 20k god damn the mob still got that twitch juice sheeeeeeeesh

Fans will have to wait and see what new drama begins after Froste gives his side of the story on his stream next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer