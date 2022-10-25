Bungie bans perpetrators who doxxed and threatened Destiny 2 players  

The conflict between Bungie and the Destiny 2 community keeps getting worse, as the company issued a ban wave for a far more heinous crime. Recently, a renowned live streamer who goes by the name of @uhmaayyze on Twitter was being harassed alongside the official community managers.

The nature of the harassment involved doxxing, which included exposure of private information to the public, ultimately leading to the world knowing about an individual's phone number, address, etc.

However, minutes later, the tweet was deleted from the platform, with Bungie permanently banning all the perpetrators behind these crimes from the game.

The recent doxxing incident leads to more permanent Destiny 2 bans

Twitter has been the common ground for various debates, arguments, and quarrels between community members. However, recently, Destiny 2 players might have noticed reduced transparency from the company, especially before significant releases such as events, seasons, etc. This is mainly due to the exchanges that have taken place on Twitter in the past few days.

On October 21, @uhmaayyze uploaded a standard tweet that had very little connection with the core of Destiny 2. However, many accounts started pouring in threats soon after, apparently saying how they would doxx Bungie's managers and @uhmaayyze. Soon, community manager Liana Ruppert replied to this tweet, saying:

Since the original tweet has now been deleted, it is believed to be a doxxing threat to both individuals. Several other pieces of information have been leaked through various accounts on Twitter, where he is shown laughing in a discord chat regarding this matter, claiming the crime as a "meme" on the internet.

Recently, everyone involved with the incident has been permanently banned from Destiny 2, with Community Manager @dmg04 uploading a post regarding the game's code of conduct.

The offenders issued a statement defending their actions against the ban, saying:

"So myself, [perpetrator] and [perpetrator] have been banned from Destiny for posting a meme. To ban people who have put 1000s of hours into your game over something that occurred outside of its jurisdiction is wrong. Expect paperworks from my lawyer soon!"

The individual's Twitter account was deleted hours after the statement, with all of their previous tweets and replies gone in seconds. However, multiple people have screenshots of the posts as proof in case they decide to come back with an alternate Twitter account.

Bungie has been known to handle cases like this with fat lawsuits. Since most of the conversations between the perpetrators hint at a teenage population, their lives could be in danger if the company ever pushes this case beyond the in-game bans.

