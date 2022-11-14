Buriram United, Influence Chemin, and S2G Esports qualify for PMGC Grand Finals 2022 

The matches of Group Red in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League came to an end today. After the completion of 24 games across a period of four days, the top three teams have qualified for the Grand Finals of the mega event.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals and Survival Stage from Group Red (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Buriram United Esports, a squad from Thailand, finished at the top of the table after securing a total of 300 points and 131 eliminations. The team showed their proficiency across all four days, with Day 3 seeing their best performance. Overall, the team captured four chicken dinners in 24 games and made their way into the Grand Finals.

Right behind them in second place was Influence Chemin Esports from Brazil. This team showed off their firepower in multiple matches and ended up with the highest kills in Group Red. Moreover, they even led the points table for a major part of the competition before being toppled by Buriram United. Overall, the side ended up with 282 points and 137 kills.

PMGC Group Red overall scoreboard

The top three teams are going to PMGC Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

S2G Esports from Turkey finished in the third spot and became the final team from Group Red to qualify for the Grand Finals. The squad offered an impressive display of skills, coordination, and game sense to take the third position. With the help of four chicken dinners, they finished Day 4 with 257 points and 133 frags.

All 16 teams in Group Red received a chunk of the League Stage prize pool. Buriram United grabbed a prize of $90,000, while Influence Chemin and S2G Esports were awarded $85,000 and $80,000, respectively. These teams will now play in the Grand Finals, which will be held from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Infinity came 12th in PMGC Group Red (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The teams from the fourth to 11th places have qualified for the Survival Stage of the PMGC League competition, where they will be joined by 16 other squads from the other two groups: Green and Yellow.

South Asian squads Agonxi8 Esports and DRS Gaming showed their mettle and finished in the 5th and 6th spots to give themselves a fighting chance in the Survival Stage.

Veteran Indonesian squad Bigetron RA, too, displayed glimpses of their old form and qualified for the Survival Stage. They are in the seventh spot after Day 4. Liquid from Bigetron came in clutch for the team on multiple occasions and was able to rescue the squad from quite a few unfavorable situations.

Unfortunately, the 12th to 16th-ranked teams from the Group Red standings have been knocked out of the PMGC competition. Among the top contenders, the elimination of The Infinity came as a shock to many. The squad was in fantastic form before the start of the competition and was among the favorites in the Global Championship.

However, they faltered and folded in extremely poor fashion, ending up in the 12th spot with just 146 points. Apart from The Infinity, the elimination of MadBulls and Team Queso also came as a surprise to the community.

