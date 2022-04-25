“But with less toxic content”: Hogwarts Legacy fan has unique idea to rebuild game amid Rowling controversy

Hogwarts Legacy might be facing a threat from a competitor already, even before the game has been released. Well, that's at least what one member of the community has conjured according to their plans. The latest wish follows a sequence of protests from several parts of the community. It's mostly to do with author J.K. Rowling's association with the Harry Potter franchise. Although the game won't feature the famous wizard, many fans still see a potential problem.
"Idea for a fundraising campaign: build a game as epic as Hogwarts Legacy but with less toxic content, especially without Rowling Merch content, and donate profits to trans-friendly organizations. We could need a trans lobby for that."
Avalanche Studios are developing Hogwarts Legacy under the banner of Portkey Games. It's set to be the largest Harry Potter-themed video game ever made and has enticed many with its teasers and trailers so far. While one part of the community is excited about the game, another has been vehemently against it. This is primarily with J.K. Rowling's comments about the transgender community, which haven't gone down well.
The community wants a better alternative to Hogwarts Legacy, one which won't be associated with J.K. Rowling
Earlier on April 23, a Twitter user named Lea Rosema pitched a unique idea. They suggested that there needs to be a fundraiser campaign to build a video game that will possibly be as 'epic' as Hogwarts Legacy.
However, the game will differ from Hogwarts Legacy with no association linked to J.K. Rowling and will have lesser toxic connections. The profits from the game will also go towards supporting trans-friendly organizations.
While her tweet wasn't a hub for discussion, this is just one of the many tweets that have recently gained pace.
The essence of the game is magic, but earlier in the year, one Twitch streamer commented that people should play Skyrim instead as a means of protest.
Even other members of the community have previously suggested that there are plenty of alternatives if gamers are looking for magic in video games.
Ultimately, it all boils down to J.K. Rowling and her association, which has caused many people to dislike the upcoming game.
For many, J.K. Rowling's comments have broken their hearts and beliefs. Without those comments, it's quite likely that people pitching ideas to a competitor for Hogwarts Legacy won't happen.
For some, the game is playable but not at full price or on day one.
Some community members are vehemently against using the game by any means to raise funds for any reason. They believe that doing so will empower Rowling, who is connected to the universe in one way or another.
For some, the issue is more binary as they choose to love Harry Potter and the associated things without supporting and liking J.K. Rowling.
For the rest, they aren't convinced that developers could potentially lose if enough people don't buy Hogwarts Legacy.
Convincing or not, J.K. Rowling's connection with the Harry Potter world has polarized the community. Whether the world will get a different game is a matter of speculation. Making video games is costly, and Warner Bros. owns the IP. However, if the reality of the future indeed throws out another game, it will be interesting to see its reception.
Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.