CABAL Online arriving for mobile devices as CABAL Return of Action, Pre-registration open

CABAL Return of Action is an upcoming mobile MMORPG title for Android and iOS devices. After fifteen years of venturing into Nevareth from PC, players can experience this fantasy world on mobile devices. The developers at ESTsoft opened pre-registration for fans across the globe on July 18, 2023. The game will be released in 70 countries across Brazil, Europe, and North America.

CABAL Online is set in the fictional setting of Nevareth, where players choose among eight classes to save the world from evil forces. Players can pre-register for the adventure on mobile now. This article details the pre-registration process and its rewards.

How to pre-register for CABAL Return of Action?

Registration page for CABAL Return of Action. (Image via ESTsoft)

The CABAL Return of Action beta test will be from August 3 to August 6, 2023. You can pre-register for this free-to-play title by visiting the title's official registration page to save your spot for the test. Here are the steps:

Visit the title's official registration page at https://cabalmobile.playthisgame.com/en/PreRegist. Enter your email ID into the box. Tick mark the Agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy box. Hit the PRE REGISTER button. You will receive a confirmation email.

Pre-registered users can get hands-on free rewards and dibs for the beta for this action RPG title. The developers will distribute the pre-registration prizes on the title's official launch, including Suit of Mystic Blade, Epaulet of Vampire, Holy Water of Sage, and other accessories.

The rewards will wait for you to claim via the in-game mailbox from the Cash Inventory tab. To get them, you must log in to the title with the same email ID used while pre-registering.

About CABAL Return of Action

CABAL Return of Action is an MMORPG title developed by ESTsoft for Android and iOS devices. (Image via ESTsoft)

CABAL Return of Action is the mobile version of CABAL Online, open for pre-registration. After fifteen years after the release of the PC version, ESTsoft is bringing this MMORPG to Android and iOS devices. Players can play story campaigns and duel with other online gamers in the PvP mode.

This mobile iteration will feature classes like CABAL online and an infinite combination of gears, equipment, and weapons. The MMORPG title will offer eight character classes, each with unique abilities and skills.