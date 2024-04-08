Caitibugzz deletes streams involving allegations against GeorgeNotFound weeks after scandal

Twitch creator Caitibugzz has deleted her streams in which she made allegations of sexual assault against Dream SMP member GeorgeNotFound. This includes the original stream titled my story and the subsequent response that the creator made after George personally addressed the original allegations.

Apart from the broadcasts, the creator has also made her X account private, in which she has made several posts regarding the incident itself and responses to subsequent questions that her original allegations spawned.

The streams from Caitibugzz's Twitch account have been deleted (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Caitibugzz deletes broadcasts involving accusations against GeorgeNotFound

Caiti has also made her X account private (Image via caitibugzz/X)

On March 19, 2024, Caitibugzz made allegations against George in a broadcast, describing her experience at a party in 2023 where she was subjected to sexual assault by a "significantly older and popular content creator". She was reportedly 18 years old at the time, having recently graduated from high school.

Even though she had not directly named GeorgeNotFound, netizens eventually started pointing fingers at the Minecraft creator. Their speculations that the allegations were directed at George were confirmed when the Dream SMP member addressed them directly in a post on X, apologizing and stating that he had no "bad intentions".

On the other hand, fellow streamer Novaruu had also stated that the accusations made by Caiti were "too specific for someone to lie about" and further alleged that GeorgeNotFound had a "weird tickling kink". This referred to the alleged details of the encounter as mentioned by Caiti in her original stream in which she stated that George had touched her inappropriately and attempted to make up by asking if she was "ticklish".

Since then, GeorgeNotFound has responded directly to the allegations twice, categorically discussing the various aspects of the encounter Caiti discussed in a post on her X account, which is now private. His responses also caused further details to emerge, such as the fact that Caiti had gone to the room where the incident occurred on two separate nights, with the assault allegedly taking place on the second night in the presence of other individuals.

As explained in Caiti's post on X, the pair had also apparently "cuddled" at the time, which Caiti had stated was a result of her intoxicated state and was not intended to be an "invitation" to anything further. George responded to this by saying that he believed it was "mutual" at the time since he was also intoxicated and did not consider it an invitation.

Fellow Dream SMP member Wilbur Soot was also accused of physical assault by his former partner, Shelby Shubble. The latter had stated that Wilbur would bite her intensely and repeatedly, to the point where she was covered in bruises. He would also allegedly ignore the "safe word" that the two had set up for his behavior and would bite down harder upon it being used by Shelby.