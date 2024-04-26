Caleb Williams presented Sketch with a signed jersey after Twitch streamer injured his hamstring

A clip of professional footballer Caleb Williams giving away a signed jersey to popular Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" was shared by the official NFL TikTok account and has garnered a lot of views. In it, Kylie can be seen happily accepting the jersey from Caleb while lying down on a stretcher after a hamstring injury.

For context, on April 24, Sketch appeared on IShowSpeed's NFL Combine stream ahead of the 2024 Draft. However, the broadcast was cut short after the Twitch star got injured, having seemingly hurt his hamstring. He looked in pain and medical staff had to take him away to get evaluated in a stretcher.

While being put inside the ambulance, Caleb Williams handed him a signed jersey as a memento of his experience at the NFL Combine. The content creator was overjoyed despite being hurt, and thanked the player:

"Dude, no way! That is sick. Thank you, sir."

Sketch met with Caleb Williams days before Twitch streamer's slated 2024 NFL Draft Pick announcement

Kylie's injury during IShowSpeed's stream came on the very day that Houston Texans announced that he would be participating in the 2024 NFL Draft Pick over the coming weekend. The streamer is perhaps one of the most popular influencers on the Amazon-owned platform in the footballing circles.

Having amassed over 750K followers since starting his career on Twitch last year in June, Sketch burst onto the content creation scene with his goofy Madden streams. Towards the end of last year, one of his signature moves called 'What's up brother?' went viral all over social media websites like TikTok and X.

The meme has become so popular that professional NFL players and even TV anchors have been using it on camera as a celebration during games. With his burgeoning fame, it is not a surprise the streamer got to meet Caleb Williams, one of the favorites in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb and the streamer even came up with a new handshake while meeting before the injury, with the official NFL accounts posting it on their socials. While their meeting was quite brief, fans can expect Sketch to meet a lot more professional players over the next couple of days as he is officially slated to announce a pick for the Houston Texans at the Draft.