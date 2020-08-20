Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War teaser, worldwide reveal on August 26

After months upon months of teasers, hints, and a massive leak that confirmed the game's title, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War was finally affirmed by Activision with a brilliant teaser.

The teaser titled 'Know Your History' contains archival footage from the Cold War era and provides a good look into the tone and setting of the next Call of Duty game.

The teaser ends with a date for the Worldwide Reveal, August 26, and the gaming community is buzzing with excitement. The Call of Duty franchise has regained a lot of fan support and saw new life breathed back into it with Modern Warfare and Warzone.

According to the growing sentiment in the community, the Call of Duty franchise had been creatively stifled for a while in terms of the single-player campaign. However, it now looks like going back to the well with the Cold War era might be the trick.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Teaser

The teaser mainly comprised of archival footage and interestingly also dropped the 'inspired by actual events' tag in there as well. The Call of Duty franchise has followed events from real-life, albeit a heavily fictionalized version. It seems to be a much deeper dive than previous games.

The archival footage is from real-life KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov and his warning to America. The teaser does not answer a lot of questions regarding the gameplay or its release date but is drumming up a lot of speculation and discussion.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is set for a worldwide reveal on August 26, and players are eager to find out whether the game will be exclusively available on next-gen consoles, or also available on the current-gen consoles.

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War confirmed pic.twitter.com/t9fmrLNUCj — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2020

