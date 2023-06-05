Call of Duty hits record low player count in Steam's history for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Over the last six months, the player counts for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have massively declined. Many in the community had expected that the latest addition to the franchise would hit all the right chords with the players. While the initial impressions were quite positive, much of that traction seems lost now. Close observations of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 player counts will unveil how the numbers have significantly dwindled.

These figures might be from Steam, but it's a far cry from most expectations. This decline can be cited as an indicator of some problems Activision has.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's current player count on Steam is the lowest of all time

When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 had released in the fall of 2022, things looked promising. The two titles combined provided the perfect experience for FPS enthusiasts – scintillating PvP modes, new PvE content, and the staple Battle Royale experience. On top of it, Activision introduced a new campaign, including some of the iconic names from the franchises.

Despite all the initial positives, the number of concurrent players on Steam is a major disappointment. As of writing on June 5, the player count on Steam is slightly above the 60,000 mark. The 24-hour peak sharply declined in the early 80s, a shocking turnaround from the half-a-million concurrent player count the game once enjoyed.

It's also worth noting that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently available for a steep discount. Hence, it's quite possible that some part of the concurrent player count could be new buyers who capitalized on the lower purchase price. If so, the situation is even more grave as the actual numbers might be even lower.

While surprising at first, this outcome results from the community getting frustrated with Activision's overall handling of affairs. Several fundamental mechanics remain broken despite new content, events, and rewards.

The nuisance of cheaters has hardly been resolved, despite Ricochet getting regular updates. With new releases occurring on different platforms, it's evident that a large part of the playerbase has already given up on the popular shooter.

