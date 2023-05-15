Best Warzone 2 loadout for the DMZ mode in Season 3 Reloaded

DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-like game mode within Call of Duty: Warzone 2. On paper, the mode is quite simple. Players will drop into the Exclusion Zone, loot, shoot, complete objectives, and exfiltrate safely from the map. Although that might sound easy, DMZ is far more difficult than it seems. Players will not only have to fight real enemies but also AI soldiers that will be hunting for them constantly. In such scenarios, a reliable loadout can help make the survival process easier.

DMZ plays out quite differently than the usual Battle Royale modes. Hence, using loadouts that excel in the Battle Royale may not be ideal for this mode. For this purpose, players will have to build a loadout that will keep them safe and make it easier to take down hordes of enemies quickly.

This guide will look closer at the best loadout to use in the DMZ as of Season 3 Reloaded that will allow players to outperform their enemies.

Best Cronen Squall loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2's DMZ

Cronen Squall is a Battle Rifle in Warzone 2 that was introduced to the game with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Currently, it is one of the fastest killing weapons in the game because of its high damage output. This will be extremely viable in DMZ, where players rarely encounter enemies without shields. Having said that, the gun isn't perfect right out of the box. It will require a few adjustments on using attachments to get the most out of t.

Keeping this in mind, the following attachments are suggested for the Cronen Squall in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2's DMZ:

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: SPW 40mm Drill

SPW 40mm Drill Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Here's how these attachments affect the Cronen Squall:

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel massively helps with recoil control. This barrel attachment also enhances the bullet velocity and damage range, allowing players to fight across distances comfortably.

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90 is a suppressor. While it may not be ideal in the Battle Royale modes, it is certainly useful in DMZ as it suppresses the noise and keeps you safe from the AI soldiers if you happen to open fire near one. It also helps with the recoil control and boosts the bullet velocity.

Kastovia DX90 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: SPW 40mm Drill is essentially a grenade launcher that shoots 40mm thermal lance charges that can deal explosive damage. It can come in handy when handling many enemies clustered behind a cover.

Magazine: 30 Round Mag ensures that players have sufficient bullets in their magazine to take fights. By default, the Cronen Squall only comes with 20 bullets per magazine, which is really less.

Optic: Aim OP-V4 provides a clear view of the enemy targets. While it is true that this optical sight doesn't come with the highest magnification levels, it does provide a precise picture of the enemies, making it easier to hit the shots.

Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision)

This is all there is to know about the best loadout for DMZ as of Season 3 Reloaded. The loadout can take down enemies quickly across ranges. However, it is worth noting that this loadout will only be viable on DMZ and should not ideally be used in the other modes that Warzone 2 offers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

