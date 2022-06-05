Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major: Day 1 results, brackets, and standing

The Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major is ongoing, and the first day itself had some great moments. It started on June 2 and will have its finale on June 6.

12 teams participating in the tournament made it to the Major. The tournament is held in a double-elimination bracket, with teams seeded by Stage 3's placement. There are 12 groups in total, group 1 to 8 consist of winning teams from round 1 of the tournament.

Groups 9 to 12 include losing teams in round 1. All the matches excluding from the Grand Finals would be held in a Bo5 (best of five) manner, and the Grand Final would be Bo9.

The teams were divided into winners and losers brackets to decide which teams would play in the grand finale.

Los Angeles Thieves, Atlanta FaZe Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers, and Seattle Surge are starting strong in Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major

Story continues below ad

CDL League 2022 Stage 3 Major is getting hyped by all the fans this time, players are going all in, and there are some serious good plays to be witnessed in the tournament. Stage 4 is about to begin in July, and teams are giving their best to get the scores.

Fans are getting some exciting matches with the start of Stage 3 Major. With four matches played, it is decided who will climb up the winner's bracket further, and the losing teams will be shifted to the losers bracket to compete for their way up.

Results

Minnesota RØKKR vs Los Angeles Thieves (Tuscan: MIN 250 - LAT 226, Bocage: MIN 2 - LAT 6, Berlin: MIN 3 - LAT 2, Berlin: MIN 228 - 250)

(Tuscan: MIN 250 - LAT 226, Bocage: MIN 2 - LAT 6, Berlin: MIN 3 - LAT 2, Berlin: MIN 228 - 250) Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe (Bocage: TOR 213 - ATL 250, Desert Siege: TOR 6 - ATL 1, Tuscan: TOR 2 - ATL 3, Tuscan: TOR 168- ATL 250)

(Bocage: TOR 213 - ATL 250, Desert Siege: TOR 6 - ATL 1, Tuscan: TOR 2 - ATL 3, Tuscan: TOR 168- ATL 250) OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers (Tuscan: OPTX 222 - FLA 250, Tusan: OPTX 6 - FLA 4, Tuscan: OPTX 1 - FLA 3, Berlin: OPTX 250 - FLA 243, Berlin: OPTX 2 - FLA 6)

(Tuscan: OPTX 222 - FLA 250, Tusan: OPTX 6 - FLA 4, Tuscan: OPTX 1 - FLA 3, Berlin: OPTX 250 - FLA 243, Berlin: OPTX 2 - FLA 6) Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners (Bocage: SEA 250 - NYSL 178, Berlin: SEA 6 - NYSL 2, Berlin: SEA 2 - NYSL 3, Gavutu: SEA 171 - NYSL 250, Tuscan: SEA 6 - NYSL 5)

Story continues below ad

These standings will declare which teams are competing further in the winner's bracket and which teams will have to fight their way up in the losers bracket in the coming days of the Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major.

Brackets

Winners Round 1

Minnesota RØKKR vs Los Angeles Thieves (2-3)

Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe (1-3)

OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers (2-3)

Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners (3-2)

The losing team is to be pushed into the losers bracket, where they will compete to climb towards Round 2 in Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major.

Losers Round 1

Minnesota RØKKR vs Boston Breach

Toronto Ultra vs Paris Legion

OpTic Texas vs Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens

Standings from the results of these brackets are very clear for the first round of the Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major.

First-round standings for winners

Los Angeles Thieves: 3W, 2L Atlanta FaZe: 3W, 1L Florida Multineers: 3W, 2L Seattle Surge: 3W-2L

Story continues below ad

First-round standings for losers

Minnesota RØKKR: 2W, 3L Toronto Ultra: 1W, 3L OpTic Texas: 2W, 3L New York Subliners: 2W, 3L

More matches are scheduled for the Call of Duty League 2022 Stage 3 Major. Stage 3 Major ends on June 6. Call of Duty League can be watched on YouTube when it's live.

Schedule

June 5, 2022

Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge

Story continues below ad

June 6, 2022

Toronto Ultra vs Los Angeles Thieves

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far