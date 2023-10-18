Call of Duty streamer Censor apologizes for using homophobic slur during verbal altercation with another player

Doug "Censor" has formally apologized for using a homophobic slur while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on livestream. While playing the shooter, the content creator had a verbal altercation with another gamer whom he appeared to be familiar with. When he died at his opponent's hands, the streamer used the F-word and accused them of being a cheater.

Censor issued a formal apology to the community via a one-and-a-half-minute video on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am more than disappointed in myself": What Censor said in his apology video for saying F-word while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Censor released the apology video before going to bed the day he used the homophobic slur, saying he would not have been able to sleep well without saying sorry:

"I want to make this video because if I don't do this right now, the internet in 2023 will be undefeated and with a snap of the finger... If I go to sleep tonight, I am going to have this on my mind all night, I'll not be able to sleep well, I'm going to feel terrible."

After talking about how terrible he felt about the whole situation, the Call of Duty player explained what happened:

"I was playing MW 2 ranked earlier, and I slipped up and said a word that I should not have said. I let someone get under my skin, and I said the F-word. I am not proud about it, I'm not happy about it."

Censor then told his supporters that he was very disappointed in himself for uttering the slur, even if it was a slip-up:

"I am definitely more than disappointed in myself about it because regardless of what anyone's going to think, it's absolutely not something that I stand for. Or something that I say in my private life, ever. And I did say it right here in my public life, and I slipped up and I know it."

The streamer added that he was upset because he did not want to encourage others to use the slur:

"I cringed when I did it because I knew it was wrong and it's not something that I stand for. And yet I did it anyway. So, I am really disappointed in myself, and I am upset because people are going to see it and they are going to think that they could do this too because I did it. And that's not okay, it's not right. It's just wrong."

He ended the video by apologizing to the general public:

"I have to hold myself accountable. The only thing I can do is apologize, the only thing I can do is tell you guys the honest truth and it's up to you guys to interpret however you want to."

Social media reactions

Here is how the gaming community on X reacted after Censor apologized for using the homophobic slur:

