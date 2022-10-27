"SBMM is killing video games": TimTheTatman explains why he doesn't enjoy playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on stream

In a stream from a few days ago, Timothy "TimTheTatman" became the latest big streamer to vocally deride Call of Duty for implementing SBMM (Skill Based Matchmaking) in their latest game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The debate around the feature crops up almost every time a new game in the franchise releases, and Timothy went as far as to say that the feature is "killing video games" in general.

He said:

"SBMM is, I daresay, killing video games as a whole."

TimTheTatman gives reasons as to why SBMM is bad for quickplay modes in Call of Duty games

As one of the most popular Call of Duty streamers on YouTube, TimTheTatman is an integral part of the community and has been streaming for the best part of the last decade. In a video titled WHY I'M NOT STREAMING MW2..., the streamer claimed that he would happily stream Modern Warfare 2 if it did not have Skill Based Matchmaking.

He shared:

"If SBMM wasn't a thing, I would stream multiplayer."

The recurring debate about the feature has been a mainstay in the FPS community for quite some time and critics say that including it in a casual mode only makes it a bad experience for players looking to have some fun.

He continued:

"I don't want to get on a huge SBMM tangent here. We don't have to do this, okay? But it literally, I'm playing against giga sweats with no rating."

This was exactly how TimTheTatman described his problem, as he stated that his opponents were always hardcore players, making long streaming hours hectic.

He mentioned:

"I'm playing against guys that have like a, 1.5, 2 or a 3 K/D."

Doug @Censor @fullsquadgaming I believe 100% in what Tim is preaching. Can we print this on to a shirt, sleeveless please @timthetatman @fullsquadgaming I believe 100% in what Tim is preaching. Can we print this on to a shirt, sleeveless please @timthetatman

He then proceeded to draw a "graph" which was basically a table that indicated that SBMM should only be reserved for a different ranked mode, rather than appearing in casual quick match modes.

He shared in the video uploaded online:

"How hard is this? You guys like my chart here? I don't understand. It's a graph... I don't understand how video game companies don't understand this."

TimeTheTatman laid down his vision for a Quickplay feature without any Skill Based Matchmaking, as he said:

"If there is a quick play that is just general and you hop in and you have fun, no SBMM. Let them just get into a pot, everything mixes together. You might have a demon in there. You might have a bot in there, whatever! It doesn't matter, it's quickplay."

Echoing critics of the feature, the streamer called on the developers to reserve the matchmaking based on skill level only for ranked lobbies, thus separating the "sweats" from the more casual players who are just grinding for camos or trying to have some lighthearted fun.

He made his point as he stated:

"If we want SBMM, we play ranked. Where we have a rating system that says, 'Oh, we're this level and this level of people are who I'm playing against. Not the bots, because they are not at this level.'"

Fan reactions

The Call of Duty community has been a part of the debate for a long time and has had a lot to say about TimTheTatman's opinions. Many thought that the discussion on the topic had been overtly saturated, with both sides blowing things out of proportion.

YouTube comments under the clip (image via TimTheTatman Two/YouTube)

Popular YouTuber Dr DisRespect also weighed in on the issue last month, echoing TimTheTatman's issues.

