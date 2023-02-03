Call of Duty streamer gains traction on Twitter after clip of him playing with "one hand" goes viral

Call of Duty streamer BoltyFPS has been winning hearts after a clip of him using "one hand" to play a Search and Destroy game in Modern Warfare 2 gained significant traction after being shared by Jake Lucky on February 2, 2023.

A video of him playing the game with a hand cam showing his injured hand was first shared by the Twitch streamer earlier in January, where he could be seen downing enemies with his sniping skills even though he was playing with a broken finger. The clip was captioned:

"We found a way to play COD even with one hand!"

"Ur a freak!": Twitter commends Call of Duty streamer BoltyFPS on his sniper skills despite playing the game with a cast on his hand

The relatively small streamer currently has over 2K followers on Twitch and primarily streams Call of Duty and other first-person-shooter titles such as Valorant. Based on his channel description, he is a "trickshotter" associated with SoaR.

While his channel saw an average viewership of four last month, according to Twitch Tracker, one of his clips from last month was recently shared by the esporting personality Jake Lucky, who highlighted the fact that the streamer was effectively playing a game of Search and Destroy in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 with one hand. This led to the content creator becoming the talk of the town.

In the clip, the streamer's other hand appears to be in a cast after a work-related injury that broke his middle finger, as revealed by the screenshots shared by the streamer.

Byron @Boltyfps 🏼 We might not have gotten posted from @JakeSucky but just him reaching out and asking about my story and being able to share some clips with him was awesome!! Appreciate him again for reaching out! Also we are out of the cast so now I can trick shot again We might not have gotten posted from @JakeSucky but just him reaching out and asking about my story and being able to share some clips with him was awesome!! Appreciate him again for reaching out! Also we are out of the cast so now I can trick shot again🙏🏼 https://t.co/xDMKIzKI0s

The video of BoltyFPS playing the game and getting some impressive frags with a sniper gained quite a bit of fanfare, and gamers had follow-up questions about how he had configured his setup to allow him to play the title so well even with one hand.

In a tweet, the streamer explained that he had turned on the auto sprint and moved the forward key bind, usually W, to a mouse button to move his character in the game while aiming with the same hand.

Byron @Boltyfps @Zomb_GG @JakeSucky I moved my w forward keybing to the button on the side of my mouse and turned on auto sprint! @Zomb_GG @JakeSucky I moved my w forward keybing to the button on the side of my mouse and turned on auto sprint!

People were quite impressed with BoltyFPS's gameplay, even with the unconventional way that he was playing the game. One user expressed the same sentiment, claiming that if they knew they were getting stomped on by a guy with a broken hand whose 'W' keybind was on the mouse, they would "just hang it up."

Tweet commending BoltyFPS (Image via Twitter)

Others echoed similar sentiments about the gameplay showcased in the video. Here are some of the reactions from social media:

Stiff @Stiffishthrone @JakeSucky @Boltyfps Even better that he's playing a top 3 cod for snd @JakeSucky @Boltyfps Even better that he's playing a top 3 cod for snd

The latest seasonal update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is just around the corner, and here is some of the new content that players can expect to be added to the game.

