Call of Duty streamer Nadia Amine addresses TikTok clip in tweet after getting backlash for "homophobic" joke

Call of Duty streamer Nadia Amine recently took to Twitter to clarify her joke in one of her TikTok videos, which some have labeled homophobic. The Twitch streamer defended the clip she posted on social media and claimed that the people who thought it was bigoted did not get the joke. In a subsequent tweet, Amine posted the said clip, saying people were missing the point.

Nadia is known for posting her gameplay on social media that showcase how good she is at Call of Duty. One of her recent TikToks has caused concern that she addressed in a tweet, where she half-jokingly denied making a homophobic comment, saying:

"The way I'm being called homophobic because one of my TikToks... like how can I be homophobic? My uncle's dog is gay."

nadia @TheNadiaAmine the way i'm beint called homophobic because one of my tiktoks... like how can i be homophobic? my uncle's dog is gay the way i'm beint called homophobic because one of my tiktoks... like how can i be homophobic? my uncle's dog is gay

Then she posted the alleged clip that has the portion of alleged homophobia and in the caption, noted that the joke "flew" over the heads of people who got offended.

"But for real, the joke FLEW over people's head."

nadia @TheNadiaAmine but fr the joke FLEW over peoples head but fr the joke FLEW over peoples head https://t.co/ixKi6Qyyxb

Why did some people accuse Nadia Amine of homophobia? Social media reactions to her response

The clip in question that drew some criticism has a joke at the very end pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community. As mentioned before, the streamer is known to post her Call of Duty gameplay on her social media, and the clip also featured much of the same.

The video features Nadia Amine showing how different players shoot while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. First, she shows how casual players shoot with minimal spray control, with some shots missing the target. Secondly, she portrays how she shoots with some expert recoil control. At last, the streamer jokes about how people from the LGBTQ+ community shoot, and none of the shots seem to land on the target.

As noted by many online, the joke is a pun on the term "straight," as explained by this Twitter user @TurbosnipeOne. The post also noted why some people might mistake the clip and think Nadia Amine was saying that LGBTQ+ people cannot play Call of Duty:

"I get the joke because they don't shoot "straight" But some people can look at this like LGBTQ people can't play or they're unskilled"

Devin roopnarain @TurbosnipeOne

But some people can look at this like LGBTQ people can't play or they're unskilled @TheNadiaAmine I get the joke because they don't shoot "straight"But some people can look at this like LGBTQ people can't play or they're unskilled @TheNadiaAmine I get the joke because they don't shoot "straight"But some people can look at this like LGBTQ people can't play or they're unskilled

To which the streamer replied that "intellectual" jokes such as the one she made in TikTok are not for the public.

nadia @TheNadiaAmine @TurbosnipeOne intellectual jokes aint for the mass i fear @TurbosnipeOne intellectual jokes aint for the mass i fear 😞

More Twitter reactions

Here are some more Twitter reactions to Nadia Amine's post about being called a homophobe, with fans coming to her defense.

Alex LeStrange @L7Strange @TheNadiaAmine Just Hating on the best is all they doing @TheNadiaAmine Just Hating on the best is all they doing 💚💯💪

740 Rahim @Rahim_TheDream @TheNadiaAmine The wild part is, I’m a casual player and that’s LITERALLY how I shoot no matter what. 2 years of playing and I always miss the first shots. How do you always straight on hit the first time @TheNadiaAmine The wild part is, I’m a casual player and that’s LITERALLY how I shoot no matter what. 2 years of playing and I always miss the first shots. How do you always straight on hit the first time

Jordan Todd @JordanT2751 @TheNadiaAmine Don’t understand why people care. like if it’s not effecting your life, then why do ya care ya know? @TheNadiaAmine Don’t understand why people care. like if it’s not effecting your life, then why do ya care ya know?

Over the course of last year, Nadia Amine has become quite well-known in the Call of Duty community after becoming one of the top-watched creators on Twitch last year. She's also been embroiled in controversy, having been swatted while streaming. Amine has also been subject to intense online trolling with claims that she regularly cheats in the game.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes