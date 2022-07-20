Call of Duty Vanguard free access (July 2022): Dates, content, platform, system requirements, and more

Call of Duty Vanguard is the most recent installment of Sledgehammer Games' series. Another new installment, Warzone, is also thriving with content.

In Warzone Season 4, Mercenaries of Fortune gives players tons of new content to look out for. That said, Activision is once again giving free access to Vanguard for the community to enjoy.

Free Trial includes MP access + access to try Shi No Numa Round Based. #Vanguard Free Trial has been announced. Play for free starting July 20th at 10am PT through July 26th at 8am PT.

While fans do enjoy the free-to-play battle royale game, it's not too bad to get into Call of Duty's classic multiplayer, Vanguard, once in a while.

When does the Call of Duty Vanguard free access start?

Vanguard's free week will last for six whole days (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard's free access will start on July 20 at 10 am PT and end on July 26 at 8 am PT. According to their official website, users can look out for tons of content during this time and for absolutely free.

What included content can gamers expect during free access?

Zombies

Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies includes a small storyline trip to swamps (Image via Activision)

Players can enjoy the game's special Zombie mode, including a Shi No Numa classic and round-based Zombies experience. The objective of this mode will be to look out for a rumored relic located deep in the swamps.

Users will be given the objective of building a wonder weapon, finding the relics, and uncovering secrets of Kortifex's past, who is a villain in the game.

Multiplayer maps

Vanguard will drop many maps with the free access for the players to enjoy (Image via Activision)

Vanguard will include 20+ maps for the free access, according to Call of Duty's official website. Also, there will be a classic map from Call of Duty: WWII named USS Texas 1945.

On which platforms can users expect to get the free access?

Vanguard's free access will be available for PC and other platforms (Image via Activision)

Free access will be available for gamers on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

System requirements for Call of Duty Vanguard

Here's what the PC configuration should look like when trying to run the game smoothly:

Minimum requirements

CPU : Intel Core i3-4340k // AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i3-4340k // AMD FX-6300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage Space: 36GB at launch (Multiplayer & Zombies only)

36GB at launch (Multiplayer & Zombies only) Hi-rez Asseys Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Operating System : 64-bit Windows 10 (1909 or later)

: 64-bit Windows 10 (1909 or later) Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB // AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-2500K // AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500K // AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage Space: 61GB at launch

61GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Operating System : 64-bit Windows 10 (latest Service Pack) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

: 64-bit Windows 10 (latest Service Pack) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 // AMD Radeon RX 580

Higher RAM is recommended for a lag-free experience.

Fans can overall have a great experience with the game during the free access. With 20+ maps from the game and a plethora of game modes which include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Arms Race, Activision is ensuring an excellent week for them.

