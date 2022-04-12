Call of Duty: Vanguard player Plehxify releases official statement after accidentally disclosing hacks on livestream

Over the years, multiple Call of Duty titles have been plagued with hackers using cheats for various reasons. The terrible state of in-game competitive play continues to persist till date. But nothing quite like this has ever been heard of before.

In a shocking incident on live stream recently, Call of Duty: Vanguard's #2 ranked player, Plehxify, accidentally revealed his cheats. Following heavy criticism and backlash from the entire community, the player released an official statement on social media.

Vanguard #2 ranked player's official statement following shocking streaming incident

While attempting to dominate Call of Duty Vanguard lobbies, Plehxify shot himself in the foot by publicly disclosing his cheats live on stream earlier today, leading to backlash from the internet.

Plehxify recently took to Twitter to share his side of the story and provide an explanation for his controversial actions in a TwitLonger post alongside a thread.

In the post, Plehxify apologized for "disappointing the community" and admitted to using cheats. However, what followed his initial words stunned the entire community as it was clearly something that has never been heard of.

He explained the actual reason behind using the cheats, stating:

" As dumb as the excuse sounds I was honestly started getting the hacks for camos."

Plehxify also went into depth about his journey in the critically acclaimed franchise, before apologizing to his peers. Although the blatant hacking was caught live on stream, the player addressing the same, adding:

"In the clip you can clearly tell I just had got the cheats, I was very naive with the software/hacks. As most of you know you're allowed to hide the boxes off your stream if you're a good hacker."

Interestingly, despite getting caught and the criticism, Phehxify claims to have achieved the "#2 in ranked legitimately."

In addition to the TwitLonger, the player attached images of the purchase order as well as proof of him registering for the cheats as "proof of the registration and payment."

Plehxify, in his attempts to prove himself innocent, also addressed the individuals who chose not to believe him and highlighted that he would understand their point of view as well, given that the name of the company selling the said cheats is "Artificial Aiming."

Call of Duty community reacts to Plehxify's statement

The player's claim to have not used the hacks in competitive play/ranked play but only for camos sparked outrage throughout the community as many fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the situation.

One fan pointed out the strange aspects of the proof, while others found the situation hilarious.

fhantM @FhantomJMM @pplehx How do you pay before registering @pplehx How do you pay before registering 💀

mikey1sh @fiestamike6612s @pplehx Lol that isn't your first time subscribing. Good try though. Took me 5 minutes to find another account @pplehx Lol that isn't your first time subscribing. Good try though. Took me 5 minutes to find another account

Red Powers @AcidPoison12 @pplehx Imagine claiming you are the 2nd best cod player but need to use cheats to unlock cameos🤣. @pplehx Imagine claiming you are the 2nd best cod player but need to use cheats to unlock cameos🤣.

AFK Hdeuce @AFKHdeuce @pplehx “I pwomise I didn’t cheaty on da widdle video game, here’s a weecept that has dates on it” lullllll “I pwomise I didn’t cheaty on da widdle video game, here’s a weecept that has dates on it” lullllll @pplehx 😂😂 “I pwomise I didn’t cheaty on da widdle video game, here’s a weecept that has dates on it” lullllll

Thankfully for the community, it seems like Plehxify has been banned from Call of Duty as he no longer appears on the the game's ranked play leaderboard.

Edited by Saman