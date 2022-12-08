Call of Duty Warzone professional streamer caught cheating while playing in a $100,000 tournament, deletes social media accounts

Activision has been in hot waters for quite some time due to the cheating problem in Call of Duty: Warzone. After a streamer was recently exposed online for accidentally showing a cheat menu while playing in a tournament with a $100,000 pool, Twitter was up in arms asking the developers to fix the issues. Despite introducing their new Richochet anti-cheat update before Warzone 2.0 came out, it looks like there are still huge lapses in the game's security.

A clip of a streamer cheating while playing in a tournament went viral on social media recently. The streamer in question was Exoniz, who deleted all of his social media accounts after the clip began gaining attention. Twitter user Santifyy was the one who pointed out that the interface on Exoniz's stream looked suspiciously like a cheat menu and not just a monitor setting panel like the streamer had previously claimed.

Santifyy @Santifyy_ Exoniz casually showing his cheats on stream Exoniz casually showing his cheats on stream 😂😭 https://t.co/mqUCkHJsmG

Warzone pro lied about the number of monitors and accidentally showed a cheating menu during the Call of Duty tournament with a $100K prize pool

The tournament in question is the World Classic, Warzone 2.0's biggest tournament yet. Representing Turkey in the tournament, Exoniz had already been subjected to scrutiny by his peers even before the games started.

Another clip, posted two days ago by cPentagon_ on Twitter, gained substantial traction, with many agreeing that Exoniz was wall hacking or employing other forms of cheats. However, the tournament authorities still allowed him to participate and are yet to comment on their lapse of judgment.

Cano @cPentagon_ HEY this guy is playing for 100.000$ Tomoorow LMAO HEY this guy is playing for 100.000$ Tomoorow LMAO https://t.co/HYI2pi6wSd

While streaming the event, the Turkish player was repeatedly asked about the cheating allegations, and he got up to show his audience around the room and prove his innocence. However, this had the opposite effect because not only did he end up showing the camera a glimpse of a cheat menu, but it also became clear that he had been lying about having only two monitors hooked up to his system.

Horizon Emi @EmiliaRxse Guys sat here trying to say he only has 2 monitors but in his settings you can clearly see the 3rd one, and then gets cocky and accidentally opens his cheat menu on stream. Rats rats rats Guys sat here trying to say he only has 2 monitors but in his settings you can clearly see the 3rd one, and then gets cocky and accidentally opens his cheat menu on stream. Rats rats rats https://t.co/CCQ3h8yFFF

Esports writer Jake Lucky also shared screenshots of the incident, and Twitter users flocked to his post to lambast Activision for not making a robust enough anti-cheat system that would counter hackers and cheaters.

What added a lot of credence to the accusations was the way the accused removed himself from all of his social media platforms and channels after the cheating allegations emerged.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky For anyone unaware in the video clip above, it's believed this was a cheat menu, the player also lied about his number of monitors and again, deleted his socials. For anyone unaware in the video clip above, it's believed this was a cheat menu, the player also lied about his number of monitors and again, deleted his socials. https://t.co/2PVjOqbCQE

Even Exoniz's teammate denounced him after watching the clip:

İsmail Tahsin Çelik @forpantheonn 3- i've been proven innocent when everything is checked. but when i see the screenshots and clips, i got shocked and blocked him immediately. i'm sorry for everything. plus i apologise to you bro @cPentagon_ 3- i've been proven innocent when everything is checked. but when i see the screenshots and clips, i got shocked and blocked him immediately. i'm sorry for everything. plus i apologise to you bro @cPentagon_

Twitter reactions to the cheating allegations

Nunz @Nunz96 @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ This player was invited to the tournament, assumingly vetted. Well-deserved lack of trust in the community, and it boggles my mind when popular streamers act like there is no way they might be cheating too. @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ This player was invited to the tournament, assumingly vetted. Well-deserved lack of trust in the community, and it boggles my mind when popular streamers act like there is no way they might be cheating too.

Albino_Rynocerus @rynod53 @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ They are all cheating ….. most of the streamers use a form of cheats. There is a level of randomness to a BR and they seem to know more info than they should @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ They are all cheating ….. most of the streamers use a form of cheats. There is a level of randomness to a BR and they seem to know more info than they should

DorfDad @Dorfdad @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ When things like this happen and there are no repercussions it breeds more users to attempt to cheat for cash prizes. User should be banned from any and all tournaments going forward. Not responding is an open invitation for others. @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ When things like this happen and there are no repercussions it breeds more users to attempt to cheat for cash prizes. User should be banned from any and all tournaments going forward. Not responding is an open invitation for others.

Tril3 @Tril36 @JakeSucky @Activision @Santifyy_ Activision and Call of Duty should be ashamed. All that money and this is still happening. Change leadership. Everything comes down to poor leadership, not people that work hard on it every day. @CallofDuty @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ Activision and Call of Duty should be ashamed. All that money and this is still happening. Change leadership. Everything comes down to poor leadership, not people that work hard on it every day. @CallofDuty @Activision

BenT24 @Ben_T24 @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ this just tells me that ricochet does a good job at banning blatant hackers... wall hacks probably pretty hard to get detected @JakeSucky @Santifyy_ this just tells me that ricochet does a good job at banning blatant hackers... wall hacks probably pretty hard to get detected

As expected, Twitter was quite mad at Activision for Call of Duty: Warzone's lackluster anti-cheat system.

Cheating allegations have been bountiful in the Warzone community. Popular streamer Nadia has been repeatedly accused of hacking without getting banned, and with Exoniz's clip going viral, many have been asking if Activision will even know if the top streamers of Warzone and Modern Warefare 2 are cheating in their events.

